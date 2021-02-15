 
 

Janet Jackson Thankful for Fans' Support in Emotional Video After Justin Timberlake's Apology

While making no reference to the 'Cry Me a River' singer's apology, the 'Together Again' hitmaker expresses her gratitude to her fans for making her album 'Control' top chart again after 35 years.

  • Feb 15, 2021

AceShowbiz - Janet Jackson has broken her silence in the wake of Justin Timberlake's apology for the Super Bowl Nipplegate scandal. One day after the former NSYNC member expressed his regret over the now-infamous incident in 2004, the "Nasty" songstress thanked her fans for making her album "Control" topping chart again after 35 years.

"I was at home just the other day by myself and I began to cry," she began the emotional video addressed to her fans which was posted on Saturday, February 13. "I was crying because I was so thankful for all that God has blessed me with. All that He has given me and I'm so thankful for Him being in my life, and I'm so thankful for all of you being in my life."

She continued, "You're so special to me and I want to thank all of you for making 'Control' No. 1 once again after 35 years. I never, never in a million years, I would never think that this would happen. I really appreciate you and I love you so, so much. Thank you."

Janet repeated her gratitude in the simple caption which read, "Thank u," adding a black heart, praying hands and a hugging face emoji.

Janet's 1986 album "Control" topped Apple's Top 40 U.S. Pop Album chart last week, following its 35th anniversary on February 4. It's currently at No. 4 amid the renewed controversy over JT's treatment of Janet and Britney Spears.

On February 12, Justin extended his apology to both female super stars for not publicly supporting Janet when she was slut-shamed for the wardrobe malfunction at the 2004 Super Bowl and for the way he handled his highly-publicized split from Britney. "I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed," he said in the statement.

