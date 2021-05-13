Rihanna's Post on Israel and Palestine Conflict Deemed Missing the Mark as She Stands With Humanity

WENN/Avalon Celebrity

Calling for an end on violence between the two regions, the Barbadian songstress catches the heat for claiming that 'innocent Israeli and Palestine children are hiding in bomb shelters.'

AceShowbiz - Rihanna is the latest celebrity who has shown her concern over the rising tension between Israel and Palestine. Moved to use her platform to speak on the situation in the Gaza Strip, the pop/R&B singer, however, only earned backlash for her neutral stance.

"My heart is breaking with the violence I'm seeing displayed between Israel and Palestine!" she posted on her Instagram page on late Wednesday, May 12. "I can't bare to see it! Innocent Israeli and Palestine children are hiding in bomb shelters, over 40 lives lost in Gaza alone, at least 13 of whom were also innocent children!"

Calling for an end on the violence between the two regions, she continued, "There needs to be some kind of resolve! We are sadly watching innocent people fall victim to notions perpetuated by government and extremists, and this cycle needs to be broken!" The Barbadian songstress added in the caption, "I stand with humanity! this ain't it y'all!"

Instead of earning praises for speaking up on the matter, Rih has caught some flak for her statement. "Delete this and try again," one of her followers wrote in the comment section. Another responded, "You missed the mark girl. "

Some others took issue with the details that the "Diamonds" hitmaker presented in her post. "Get your facts right Riri. Do you research boo boo," one of them commented. Another similarly remarked, "I thought you were smarter than this, get your facts straight and Free Palestine."

A fifth critic pointed out, "There are no bomb shelters in Palestine," while a sixth similarly claimed, "Palestine does not have bomb shelters." Another branded Rih's post "fake news!" and urged her to "get your own fact Rih."

Rihanna isn't the only star who has landed in hot water for her statement on the Israel and Palestine conflict. Israel-born actress Gal Gadot has been under fire after calling for unity. "My heart breaks," so she wrote on both her Instagram and Twitter accounts. "My country is at war. I worry for my family, my friends. I worry for my people. This is a vicious cycle that has been going on for far too long."

She continued, "Israel deserves to live as a free and safe nation, our neighbors deserve the same. I pray for the victims and their families, I pray for this unimaginable hostility to end, I pray for our leaders to find the solution so we can live side by side in peace. I pray for better days."

Many quickly noticed she failed to mention Palestinians since she referred to them only as "neighbors." Accused of being a "propaganda" tool, the "Wonder Woman" star has turned off the comments on her social media pages.