Candace Owens Slams Chrissy Teigen Following Courtney Stodden Scandal

The model wife of John Legend lands in hot water after Courtney shared that she 'wouldn't just publicly tweet about wanting me to take 'a dirt nap' but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself.'

May 13, 2021

AceShowbiz - Candace Owens has weighed in on the scandal involving Chrissy Teigen and Courtney Stodden, who claimed that the model told her to die years ago. Even though Chrissy issued an apology, the controversial conservative didn't let her off easily as she slammed Chrissy on Twitter.

"Chrissy Teigen has offered a public apology to Courtney Stodden for encouraging her to commit suicide as a teenager, but ONLY because I blew the story up," Candace tweeted on May 12. "The media has given Chrissy a pass for YEARS as she has monstrously attacked people, repeatedly for simply existing."

She added in a separate tweet, "Another @chrissyteigen suicide tweet. This time dedicated to Lindsay Lohan. Isn't John Legend's wife just SO FUNNY when she encourages self-harm? All of you celebrities are massive, disgusting hypocrites who treat people like dirt."

Prior to this, she also attacked Chrissy, who is known for being critical against former President Donald Trump. "Donald Trump was censored off the internet for writing nothing even remotely violent," tweeted Candace. "Chrissy Teigen told a then-16-year-old to commit suicide, and that she couldn't wait for her to die-- and is allowed to keep all of her accounts. Disgusting."

Seemingly accusing Chrissy of being hypocritical, Candace said, "Chrissy Teigen publicly defend Meghan Markle and said she believed that Meghan had suicidal thoughts. She just forgot to mention that she uses social media to encourage teenagers to kill themselves."

She also called Chrissy a "trash" in one tweet which read, "Everything about Chrissy Teigen's record on social media indicates mental derangement but telling a 16 year old girl that you fantasize about her being dead? That takes the cake. Why does @Target sponsor this trash?"

Chrissy landed in hot water after Courtney shared Chrissy "wouldn't just publicly tweet about wanting me to take 'a dirt nap' but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself. Things like, 'I can't wait for you to die.' " Chrissy has since apologized for her past actions.

"I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior but that is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel," she tweeted. "I have worked so hard to give you guys joy and be beloved and the feeling of letting you down is nearly unbearable, truly. These were not my only mistakes and surely won't be my last as hard as I try but god I will try (sic)!!"

"I have tried to connect with Courtney privately but since I publicly fueled all this, I want to also publicly apologize," she explained. "I'm so sorry, Courtney. I hope you can heal now knowing how deeply sorry I am. And I am so sorry I let you guys down. I will forever work on being better than I was 10 years ago, 1 year ago, 6 months ago (sic)."

Of Chrissy's apology, Courtney told TMZ, "I accept her apology and forgive her. But, the truth remains the same, I have never heard from her or her camp in private. In fact, she blocked me on Twitter." They went on saying, "All of me wants to believe this is a sincere apology, but it feels like a public attempt to save her partnerships with Target and other brands who are realising her 'wokeness' is a broken record."