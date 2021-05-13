 
 

Soulja Boy Deletes Tweets Dissing Ex Nia Riley in Response to Her Sexual Battery Lawsuit

Soulja Boy Deletes Tweets Dissing Ex Nia Riley in Response to Her Sexual Battery Lawsuit
The 'Crank Thank (Soulja Boy)' rapper appears to dub his ex-girlfriend 'a bum b***h that's out' and suggests that she's obsessed with him and tries to blackmail him.

AceShowbiz - Soulja Boy has seemingly regretted his poor response to an ex-girlfriend's accusation of sexual battery and domestic abuse. After being slapped with a lawsuit for his alleged violent behavior to her, the rapper posted and then deleted tweets in which he dissed his ex.

In one of his Twitter posts shared on Wednesday, May 12, the 30-year-old wrote, "At the end of the day sometimes us men just pick the wrong females to be with." Instead of apologizing, he seemingly blamed his wrong choice of woman and called her out, "I'm a legend I can't date a bum b***h that's out."

Soulja, whose real name is DeAndre Cortez Way, went on suggesting that the woman is obsessed with him and won't let him go after their split and tries to blackmail him. "At the end of the day you can't force nobody to be with you. If somebody don't want you no more let them go don't try and blackmail them to be with you. That's evil," he wrote in another tweet.

Both tweets have since been removed from his page. The tweets arrived after a woman, who is only identified as Jane Doe, sued Soulja for sexual battery and domestic abuse during their an on/off relationship in 2007, and again from 2014 until 2019.

In the legal papers, filed on Tuesday, the ex details a string of allegedly violent incidents between herself and the rapper, including one particularly bad beating in 2015 that allegedly caused her miscarriage. According to the lawsuit, she even had to undergo a procedure to remove her uterine lining.

While the woman refused to be named in the lawsuit, Soulja's ex Nia Riley has previously made similar allegations against the rapper. During an interview with blogger Tasha K in March, the daughter of Grammy Award-winning singer Teddy Riley claimed the "Crank That (Soulja Boy)" hitmaker kicked her in the stomach when she was pregnant.

"We had an incident when I was pregnant. I feel like we always did," Nia said in the interview. The reality TV star claimed her then-boyfriend "absolutely knew I was pregnant." She noted, "I was, like, fifteen weeks."

Nia suggested that the incident led to her miscarriage as she lost her baby later in the same night. "I don't think I had even told anybody else that I was pregnant. 'Cuz truthfully, in my mind, I didn't know what to do or what I wanted to do," she confessed.

