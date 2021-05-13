Andra Day Doesn't Mind to Be Typecast as 'Powerful Black Woman'

Instagram Celebrity

The 'United States vs. Billie Holiday' actress would love to play another strong figure on screen following her critically-acclaimed portrayal of the 'Lady in Satin' singer.

AceShowbiz - Andra Day is happy to be typecast as a "powerful Black woman."

"The United States vs. Billie Holiday" actress admitted she's planning to ignore some advice she's been given because she's proud to portray such strong figures on screen because they echo who she is in her own life.

"Somebody was trying to tell me the other day, 'Just make sure you don't get typecast, because you don't want to always be playing the powerful Black woman.' I was like, 'Yeah, I do. I also am one,' " she told InStyle magazine.

This year, Andra's work on "The United States vs. Billie Holiday" saw her win a Golden Globe award and a subsequent video of Regina King crashing her on-camera interview with Access Hollywood following her triumph went viral.

And the 36-year-old star admitted she was "shocked" to see the "One Night in Miami…" star but was thrilled with her support.

"I was so grateful for how excited she was, and how personal it was to her," she grinned. "But I was also just shocked as a fan. I was like, 'That is Regina f**king King!' "

After her shock wore off, though, it just became a portrait of Black sisterhood, the lift, the legacy, and the high-knee hops. "When I watched that video back, I said, 'Oh, so Regina has real hops!' "

And the win was made even more meaningful for the "Rise Up" singer when she received flowers from other Black women including Viola Davis and Naomi Campbell.

"This is just a season for beautiful Black girl love and unity. And it's amazing," she gushed.