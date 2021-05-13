 
 

Dua Lipa Returning to Studio, Hoping to Release New Music Soon

Dua Lipa Returning to Studio, Hoping to Release New Music Soon
Instagram
Music

The 'Future Nostalgia' hitmaker is back to work to record new music, hoping fans get to hear her new record soon a year after she dropped her sophomore set.

  • May 13, 2021

AceShowbiz - Dua Lipa hopes to release new music "soon."

The "Don't Start Now" hitmaker only released her second album, "Future Nostalgia", a year ago but she's been hard at work in the studio and hopes fans will be able to hear some fresh tracks from her in the near future.

"I'm working on some bits, so possibly there will be something soon," she said.

With the coronavirus pandemic limiting how the 25-year-old singer could promote her album on its release, she's still hopeful that she'll get chance to take the record on tour at some point.

  See also...

Asked on the red carpet at Tuesday's (11May21) BRIT Awards if the event marked the end of the chapter for the album, she told NME, "Yeah, I think so! This kind of feels like a good way to round it up - especially with performances - but I've still got everything crossed that hopefully I'll be back on the road and still touring this album."

Dua - who won the British Female Artist and Album of the Year awards and performed a "Future Nostalgia" medley - was "absolutely buzzing" to be at the event at London's O2, which was part of the U.K. government's trial programme for bringing back crowds to events.

"It is really nice to be outside, and on the red carpet, and at the BRITs - it's all really exciting," she continued. "It's really exciting to be back on stage, to be performing to a live audience, to get to do songs that I've been so excited to perform at home. I'm just absolutely buzzing - it's going to be a really fun night."

And the "One Kiss" hitmaker was hoping to cross paths with Arlo Parks, who won the Breakthrough Artist honour.

"I haven't met her yet, but I would really love to meet Arlo Parks," she grinned. "I think she's amazing and that's going to be really fun. I'm excited to get to be around my peers and to celebrate - especially with all the frontline workers in the audience. It's going to be really special."

You can share this post!

Andra Day Doesn't Mind to Be Typecast as 'Powerful Black Woman'

Ella Henderson Lost Self-Worth and Self-Love During 'Very Toxic' Relationship
Related Posts
Dua Lipa and Elton John Match in Bedazzled Outfits During Virtual Oscar Party

Dua Lipa and Elton John Match in Bedazzled Outfits During Virtual Oscar Party

Dua Lipa Dominates Nominations at 2021 BRIT Awards

Dua Lipa Dominates Nominations at 2021 BRIT Awards

Dua Lipa and Neil Patrick Harris to Make Merry Elton John's 2021 Oscars Pre-Party

Dua Lipa and Neil Patrick Harris to Make Merry Elton John's 2021 Oscars Pre-Party

Dua Lipa Has Scary Encounter With Fans in Mexico City

Dua Lipa Has Scary Encounter With Fans in Mexico City

Most Read
Noel Gallagher Boasts His Music Reaped the Biggest Benefit From COVID-19 Lockdown
Music

Noel Gallagher Boasts His Music Reaped the Biggest Benefit From COVID-19 Lockdown

Elton John Plans to Retire 'Crocodile Rock' After Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour

Elton John Plans to Retire 'Crocodile Rock' After Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour

Artist of the Week: Billie Eilish

Artist of the Week: Billie Eilish

Mariah Carey Defended for Joking About Legal Threat Over 'Shake It Off' Sample

Mariah Carey Defended for Joking About Legal Threat Over 'Shake It Off' Sample

Joel Pimentel Cites This as Reasons of Him Leaving CNCO

Joel Pimentel Cites This as Reasons of Him Leaving CNCO

Village People's Victor Willis Blasts The Weeknd for Continued Protest Against Grammys

Village People's Victor Willis Blasts The Weeknd for Continued Protest Against Grammys

Chrissie Hynde Recalls How Bob Dylan Covers Album Came Into Being

Chrissie Hynde Recalls How Bob Dylan Covers Album Came Into Being

DMX's Swizz Beatz-Produced Posthumous Album Gets May Release Date

DMX's Swizz Beatz-Produced Posthumous Album Gets May Release Date

Taylor Swift Makes History at 2021 Brit Awards by Becoming First Woman to Land Global Icon Honor

Taylor Swift Makes History at 2021 Brit Awards by Becoming First Woman to Land Global Icon Honor

Coldplay Kick Off 2021 Brit Awards With Electrifying Performance

Coldplay Kick Off 2021 Brit Awards With Electrifying Performance

Drake Named Artist of the Decade for 2021 Billboard Music Awards

Drake Named Artist of the Decade for 2021 Billboard Music Awards

Katy Perry Due to Release Pokemon Song on May 14

Katy Perry Due to Release Pokemon Song on May 14

Little Mix Get Emotional as They Become First Female Band to Win Best Group at 2021 Brit Awards

Little Mix Get Emotional as They Become First Female Band to Win Best Group at 2021 Brit Awards