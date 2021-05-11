 
 

Tory Lanez Calls 'LHH' Star Prince 'Obsessed' for Accusing Him of Alleged Attack at Miami Club

Prince Michael Harty, who stars on 'Love and Hip Hop: Miami', claims he needed medical treatment and was left with a swollen mouth after the 'LUV' spitter struck him in the face last week.

AceShowbiz - Tory Lanez just couldn't stay away from trouble. While still entangled in a legal issue over his alleged shooting incident involving Megan Thee Stallion, the rapper is now accused of attack by "Love & Hip Hop: Miami" star Prince Michael Harty.

Per TMZ's report, the rapper/promoter claims the Canadian emcee reignited their longstanding beef when they ran into each other at club Vendome on South Beach last Monday, May 3 at around 4 A.M. According to police report obtained by the site, Prince told cops he was hanging at his table when he was approached and suddenly struck on the left side of his face.

Prince says he turned around and made eye contact with Tory, but the latter quickly ran out of the club and took off in a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van. A representative for Prince confirmed the alleged attack, adding that the reality TV star was hanging out with NFL star Malcolm Butler when he noticed some guys staring at them.

It's suggested that Tory was aware of Prince's presence in the club after the DJs and hosts allegedly made it be known that Prince and Malcolm were in the building. When Malcolm left Prince alone in their section, it was allegedly when Tory came up with his entourage and threw the punch.

Prince claims he had a massive headache and a swollen mouth after the alleged attack. He told cops that he went for medical treatment and the responding officer said Prince had a visibly swollen area on his left cheek. Tory has been named a suspect for an alleged battery in the police report.

A rep for Tory, however, has denied the attack allegation. Claiming that Prince is "obsessed" with Tory, the rep insists the "Say It" spitter was nowhere near Prince at the time of the alleged attack. The rep further stresses that there are no witnesses or footage to back up Prince's claim because, as Tory says, it didn't happen.

Tory and Prince were previously involved in a physical altercation back in 2019. At the time, the former allegedly swung on the latter at a Florida club, LIV, shortly before he took the stage to perform. Eyewitnesses said at the time that the rest of Tory's security team and entourage allegedly joined in on the beat down too.

