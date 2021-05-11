Vivica A. Fox Accuses Ivanka Trump of Making Racist Insult on 'Celebrity Apprentice'

WENN/Instar/Joseph Marzullo Celebrity

During her appearance on 'For Real: The Story of Reality TV', the 'Empire' alum reveals that the daughter of Donald Trump made a racist comment about her when she was on the show back in 2015.

AceShowbiz - One thing that Vivica A. Fox will never forget about her stint on "The Celebrity Apprentice" was when Ivanka Trump allegedly made an offensive remark about the contestants. During her appearance on the E! series "For Real: The Story of Reality TV", the actress revealed that the daughter of Donald Trump made a racist comment about her.

"I will never forget when I did 'Celebrity Apprentice' and Ivanka Trump, she said, 'Wow, you speak very well,' " the "Empire" alum told host Andy Cohen. "You know, Andy, I hate to say it, I don't think she knew at the time that she was insulting us. I really think that she thought that she was complimenting us."

In response to that, the host quipped, "I don't think that she knows now." Vivica then recalled that "Twitter went crazy" at the time as they questioned what Ivanka could possibly allude with the remark. "Think of the layers and layers of white people that saw a cut of that show and aired it," Andy said. "And then they said, 'Oh, this is great!' "

That aside, Vivica admitted that the reality TV had a big impact on her life, adding it's been a "wonderful" experience overall. "It's allowed me to reinvent myself and go from young ingénue to prove to everyone that I was a good businesswoman," the 56-year-old said. "That's where 'Celebrity Apprentice' came into [the picture]."

"I always try to use reality to my advantage instead of a disadvantage. When I did 'Dancing with the Stars', it was to show people that I could dance. So, I'm grateful for reality. I really am," she continued.

Vivica appeared in season 7 of "The Celebrity Apprentice" back in 2015. She managed to raise $50,000 for her charity, Best Buddies International, before being fired. Meanwhile, talk show host Leeza Gibbons won with journalist Geraldo Rivera named as the runner-up.