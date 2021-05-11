 
 

Vivica A. Fox Accuses Ivanka Trump of Making Racist Insult on 'Celebrity Apprentice'

Vivica A. Fox Accuses Ivanka Trump of Making Racist Insult on 'Celebrity Apprentice'
WENN/Instar/Joseph Marzullo
Celebrity

During her appearance on 'For Real: The Story of Reality TV', the 'Empire' alum reveals that the daughter of Donald Trump made a racist comment about her when she was on the show back in 2015.

  • May 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - One thing that Vivica A. Fox will never forget about her stint on "The Celebrity Apprentice" was when Ivanka Trump allegedly made an offensive remark about the contestants. During her appearance on the E! series "For Real: The Story of Reality TV", the actress revealed that the daughter of Donald Trump made a racist comment about her.

"I will never forget when I did 'Celebrity Apprentice' and Ivanka Trump, she said, 'Wow, you speak very well,' " the "Empire" alum told host Andy Cohen. "You know, Andy, I hate to say it, I don't think she knew at the time that she was insulting us. I really think that she thought that she was complimenting us."

In response to that, the host quipped, "I don't think that she knows now." Vivica then recalled that "Twitter went crazy" at the time as they questioned what Ivanka could possibly allude with the remark. "Think of the layers and layers of white people that saw a cut of that show and aired it," Andy said. "And then they said, 'Oh, this is great!' "

  See also...

That aside, Vivica admitted that the reality TV had a big impact on her life, adding it's been a "wonderful" experience overall. "It's allowed me to reinvent myself and go from young ingénue to prove to everyone that I was a good businesswoman," the 56-year-old said. "That's where 'Celebrity Apprentice' came into [the picture]."

"I always try to use reality to my advantage instead of a disadvantage. When I did 'Dancing with the Stars', it was to show people that I could dance. So, I'm grateful for reality. I really am," she continued.

Vivica appeared in season 7 of "The Celebrity Apprentice" back in 2015. She managed to raise $50,000 for her charity, Best Buddies International, before being fired. Meanwhile, talk show host Leeza Gibbons won with journalist Geraldo Rivera named as the runner-up.

You can share this post!

Bhad Bhabie Addresses Backlash Over Her OnlyFans Account: They're Just 'Jealous'
Related Posts
Vivica A. Fox Says Khloe Kardashian Is Being 'D**kmatizied' by Tristan Thompson

Vivica A. Fox Says Khloe Kardashian Is Being 'D**kmatizied' by Tristan Thompson

Vivica A. Fox Insists She's 'Fabulous' After Troll Tells Her to Wear 'Clothes That Fit'

Vivica A. Fox Insists She's 'Fabulous' After Troll Tells Her to Wear 'Clothes That Fit'

Vivica A. Fox Thinks DaniLeigh's 'Yellow Bone' Is for DaBaby's Baby Mama

Vivica A. Fox Thinks DaniLeigh's 'Yellow Bone' Is for DaBaby's Baby Mama

Vivica A. Fox Calls Young Thug 'Good Sexy A**-Looking Cockroach'

Vivica A. Fox Calls Young Thug 'Good Sexy A**-Looking Cockroach'

Most Read
Wack 100 Urges Self-Acceptance in Response to Serena Williams Whitewashing Controversy
Celebrity

Wack 100 Urges Self-Acceptance in Response to Serena Williams Whitewashing Controversy

Pop Smoke's Brother Claims Something's Fishy After Upsetting Details of Murder Are Out

Pop Smoke's Brother Claims Something's Fishy After Upsetting Details of Murder Are Out

Arnold Schwarzenegger Explains Why He Didn't Endorse Fellow Republican Donald Trump

Arnold Schwarzenegger Explains Why He Didn't Endorse Fellow Republican Donald Trump

Pop Smoke's Shooter Unveiled to Have Shot Late Rapper on the Back Over Rolex Watch

Pop Smoke's Shooter Unveiled to Have Shot Late Rapper on the Back Over Rolex Watch

Robin Gibb's Son Believes Late Dad Sent Message About New Baby at Doctor's Office

Robin Gibb's Son Believes Late Dad Sent Message About New Baby at Doctor's Office

Jessica Alba Gets Candid About Embarrassing Fail at Vegan Hiking Detox Getaway

Jessica Alba Gets Candid About Embarrassing Fail at Vegan Hiking Detox Getaway

Ten Most Expensive Celebrity Divorces in Last Two Decades

Ten Most Expensive Celebrity Divorces in Last Two Decades

Actress Tawny Kitaen Passes Away at 59

Actress Tawny Kitaen Passes Away at 59

T.I., Busta Rhymes and More Send Prayers for Snoop Dogg's Ailing Mother

T.I., Busta Rhymes and More Send Prayers for Snoop Dogg's Ailing Mother

Phylicia Rashad Defended by Fans After Being Accused as Bill Cosby's 'Enabler'

Phylicia Rashad Defended by Fans After Being Accused as Bill Cosby's 'Enabler'

Bebe Rexha Tried to Be 'Peacekeeper' Between Dua Lipa and Rita Ora

Bebe Rexha Tried to Be 'Peacekeeper' Between Dua Lipa and Rita Ora

Seth Rogen Says Demise of His Relationship With James Franco Is 'Not a Coincidence'

Seth Rogen Says Demise of His Relationship With James Franco Is 'Not a Coincidence'

Ryan Reynolds Wishes Blake Lively Happy Mother's Day in Hilarious Post

Ryan Reynolds Wishes Blake Lively Happy Mother's Day in Hilarious Post