Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Plea for COVID Vaccine Donations Labeled as 'Crass'

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are called out after asking their fans to donate for COVID-19 vaccines on their son Archie's birthday while they are 'obscenely wealthy.'

May 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's message for sharing on their son Archie's birthday has earned them criticism. To mark their first child's very special day on Thursday, May 6, the couple let out a never-before-seen picture of the birthday boy holding balloons while urging their fans to "Join Us in Advocating for Vaccine Equity on Archie's Birthday."

However, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's plea for COVID-19 vaccine donations has been labeled as insensitive considering they are "obscenely wealthy." One of the critics slammed the couple for urging their fan base to "celebrate the birthday of their fabulously privileged child" by donating for vaccines.

Another similarly branded it "crass" for Harry and Meghan to "use their child to beg for cash" for vaccines. A third one questioned the pair's personal contribution to the cause, "I wonder how much they donate themselves to these causes," while someone else said it was like "Robin Hood in reverse."

On their Archewell Foundation website, the soon-to-be-parents of two urged their fans to donate to GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance. They noted that a $5 donation would be matched by organizations supporting the appeal to become $20, which would cover the purchase of four vaccines.

"We cannot think of a more resonant way to honor our son's birthday," they stated on their website. "If we all show up, with compassion for those we both know and don’t know, we can have a profound impact." They concluded by saying, "Together, we can uplift, protect, and care for one another."

The Duke and Duchess themselves have not announced any personal donation to the cause. The couple, however, made a charitable act in another form in honor of their son's birthday. They are unveiled to have donated 200 knit beanie hats to the I Got Your Back Pack initiative for New Zealand children in need.

The organization Make Give Live posted a video thanking the Sussexes for their donation. "Thank you Harry & Meghan, Duke & Duchess of Sussex, and of course, Archie for the generous donation of these 200 beanies to your friends on the other side of the world in NZ. @igotyourbackpacknz was very grateful for them and they will be sent in care packs to refuges around NZ to warm heads and hearts," read the note from the organization.

The statement continued to read, "It also meant a lot for our maker community to have something special to bring them together to enjoy connection and creativity whilst making them, and didn't they do an incredible job!? Happy Birthday Archie."