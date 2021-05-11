50 Cent Almost Fainted for Winning Big at Rodeo's International Wine Competition

Instagram Celebrity

The 'In Da Club' hitmaker's Le Chemin du Roi champagne has been declared by the 2021 Houston Livestock and Rodeo Reserve Grand Champion's International Wine Competition as the Best of Show.

AceShowbiz - Rap mogul 50 Cent is raising a toast with his own brand of Champagne after landing a top wine honor in Texas.

The "In Da Club" hitmaker recently moved from his native New York to Houston, Texas, and he's already feeling the love in his new home.

On Saturday, May 8, judges at the 2021 Houston Livestock and Rodeo Reserve Grand Champion's International Wine Competition declared 50's Le Chemin du Roi champagne the Best of Show - leaving the star stunned.

"When they told me I won, I almost fainted. I was really excited," he told local news station ABC13. "I am very proud of this."

Showing off his custom trophy saddle on Instagram, 50 wrote, "They told me everybody who's somebody in Houston is at the @rodeohouston I won reserve grand champion best in show [sic]..."

Alongside another image, he shared, "Yes i get that saddle and its beautifully hand crafted .I mean you have to get you one ‍it's just amazing [sic]."

The annual event also featured a wine auction, during which two couples walked away with bottles of the winning bubbly for $160,000 (£115,000). 50 appeared to have joined the bidding as he shared in an Instagram post, "Man there are some people in Texas that got a lot of money. I bid $175,000 for a bottle of wine and i still lost."

50 launched his Le Chemin du Roi brand in 2018, and in 2020, it was awarded gold in the 2020 San Diego International Wine and Spirits Challenge in California.