Taylor Swift Makes History at 2021 Brit Awards by Becoming First Woman to Land Global Icon Honor

WENN/Adriana M. Barraza Music

To be presented with the prize on May 11, the 'Cardigan' hitmaker is being recognized for 'her immense impact on music across the world and incredible repertoire and achievements to date.'

May 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift is to receive the BRIT Awards Global Icon prize. The singer will become the first woman to be presented with the gong at the ceremony on Tuesday, May 11 night at London's The O2 arena, where the "Cardigan" hitmaker will be recognized for "her immense impact on music across the world and incredible repertoire and achievements to date."

A statement from BRITs officials says, "Taylor's career is unparalleled and her music and influence has resonated with millions of people all over the world. She's used her platform to highlight many issues globally and recently has been applauded for her work promoting acceptance of the LGBTQ community."

Aside from being the first woman to land the accolade, Taylor made history by being the first non-English artist to be feted with the award. She joined previous recipients Elton John, David Bowie and Robbie Williams who nabbed the honor in 2014, 2016 and 2017 respectively.

According to the Official Charts Company, Taylor is the U.K.'s biggest selling artist of the year to date in 2021. The star is also up for the International Female Solo Artist accolade at the show. Ariana Grande, Cardi B, Miley Cyrus and 2020 winner Billie Eilish are her competition in the category.

The BRIT Awards 2021 with Mastercard will take place live at The O2 Arena on May 11, with comedian Jack Whitehall presenting for the fourth consecutive year. Dua Lipa, The Weeknd and Olivia Rodrigo are set to perform with Rag'n'Bone Man being joined by the Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Trust Choir to deliver "Anywhere Away From Here".