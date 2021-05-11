 
 

Taylor Swift Makes History at 2021 Brit Awards by Becoming First Woman to Land Global Icon Honor

Taylor Swift Makes History at 2021 Brit Awards by Becoming First Woman to Land Global Icon Honor
WENN/Adriana M. Barraza
Music

To be presented with the prize on May 11, the 'Cardigan' hitmaker is being recognized for 'her immense impact on music across the world and incredible repertoire and achievements to date.'

  • May 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift is to receive the BRIT Awards Global Icon prize. The singer will become the first woman to be presented with the gong at the ceremony on Tuesday, May 11 night at London's The O2 arena, where the "Cardigan" hitmaker will be recognized for "her immense impact on music across the world and incredible repertoire and achievements to date."

A statement from BRITs officials says, "Taylor's career is unparalleled and her music and influence has resonated with millions of people all over the world. She's used her platform to highlight many issues globally and recently has been applauded for her work promoting acceptance of the LGBTQ community."

Aside from being the first woman to land the accolade, Taylor made history by being the first non-English artist to be feted with the award. She joined previous recipients Elton John, David Bowie and Robbie Williams who nabbed the honor in 2014, 2016 and 2017 respectively.

  See also...

According to the Official Charts Company, Taylor is the U.K.'s biggest selling artist of the year to date in 2021. The star is also up for the International Female Solo Artist accolade at the show. Ariana Grande, Cardi B, Miley Cyrus and 2020 winner Billie Eilish are her competition in the category.

The BRIT Awards 2021 with Mastercard will take place live at The O2 Arena on May 11, with comedian Jack Whitehall presenting for the fourth consecutive year. Dua Lipa, The Weeknd and Olivia Rodrigo are set to perform with Rag'n'Bone Man being joined by the Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Trust Choir to deliver "Anywhere Away From Here".

You can share this post!

Ivanka Trump Accidentally Hits Her Youngest Son During Surfing Lesson

Michael Che 'Stunned' by Cultural Appropriation Accusations Over His 'SNL' Sketch
Related Posts
Taylor Swift's Plea to Vote in 2018 Midterm Elections Becomes Inspiration for AP Exam Question

Taylor Swift's Plea to Vote in 2018 Midterm Elections Becomes Inspiration for AP Exam Question

Man Arrested at Taylor Swift's Apartment Visited Her Home 5 Times in 6 Months

Man Arrested at Taylor Swift's Apartment Visited Her Home 5 Times in 6 Months

Taylor Swift's Tribeca Apartment Trespasser Gets Arrested Without Incident

Taylor Swift's Tribeca Apartment Trespasser Gets Arrested Without Incident

Taylor Swift Becomes First Woman to Land 3 New No. 1s in Less Than a Year With 'Fearless' Success

Taylor Swift Becomes First Woman to Land 3 New No. 1s in Less Than a Year With 'Fearless' Success

Most Read
Evanescence's 'Bring Me to Life' Is About Amy Lee's Rebound Relationship With Now-Husband
Music

Evanescence's 'Bring Me to Life' Is About Amy Lee's Rebound Relationship With Now-Husband

Celine Dion Puts World Tour on Hold Until 2023

Celine Dion Puts World Tour on Hold Until 2023

Sara Bareilles to Perform New Live Album at Virtual Gig, Pearl Jam Open Live Show Achieves Online

Sara Bareilles to Perform New Live Album at Virtual Gig, Pearl Jam Open Live Show Achieves Online

Patti LaBelle and Gladys Knight Team Up for Mother's Day Special

Patti LaBelle and Gladys Knight Team Up for Mother's Day Special

Chris Martin Gives Virtual Music Lesson to Teenage Students

Chris Martin Gives Virtual Music Lesson to Teenage Students

Nancy Wilson Admits Creating Eddie Van Halen Tribute for Debut Solo Album Not An Easy Task

Nancy Wilson Admits Creating Eddie Van Halen Tribute for Debut Solo Album Not An Easy Task

Coldplay Pushed the Limits of Lockdown Rules for New Album

Coldplay Pushed the Limits of Lockdown Rules for New Album

Noel Gallagher Boasts His Music Reaped the Biggest Benefit From COVID-19 Lockdown

Noel Gallagher Boasts His Music Reaped the Biggest Benefit From COVID-19 Lockdown

Elton John Plans to Retire 'Crocodile Rock' After Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour

Elton John Plans to Retire 'Crocodile Rock' After Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour

Artist of the Week: Billie Eilish

Artist of the Week: Billie Eilish

DJ Khaled's 'Khaled Khaled' Arrives Atop Billboard 200 Chart

DJ Khaled's 'Khaled Khaled' Arrives Atop Billboard 200 Chart

Mariah Carey Defended for Joking About Legal Threat Over 'Shake It Off' Sample

Mariah Carey Defended for Joking About Legal Threat Over 'Shake It Off' Sample

Joel Pimentel Cites This as Reasons of Him Leaving CNCO

Joel Pimentel Cites This as Reasons of Him Leaving CNCO