 
 

Ivanka Trump Accidentally Hits Her Youngest Son During Surfing Lesson

The former senior White House adviser is seen trying to stand up and catch a ride on a wave while Theo is paddling up into it, prompting them to collide.

  • May 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - Ivanka Trump appears to take up surfing now that his dad Donald Trump no longer serves as president of the United States. The 39-year-old, who is currently living in Miami with her family, reportedly took her three kids to a surfing lesson that went disastrous, especially for her youngest child Theo.

In some photos obtained by Daily Mail, the foursome enjoyed a Mother's Day lesson on Sunday, May 9. At one point, the former senior White House adviser was seen trying to stand up and catch a ride on a wave. However, Theo was paddling up into it, prompting them to collide.

As if that was not enough, Ivanka accidentally hit her 5-year-old son directly in the head with her longboard. While Ivanka looked terrified, her son looked like he was in total pain due to the surfing accident.

That aside, Ivanka looked determined during the rest of her surf session as she was joined by an instructor from the South Beach Surf Club. For the session, she donned black leggings that she paired with a long sleeved blue rash guard with the surf club's logo on the front.

The mom of three was also featured cheering on her kids when they had their lesson. Fortunately, it appeared like the injury that Theo had from the collision was not that bad as it seemed like he didn't need a long time to recover.

Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner moved to Miami after her father left the White House in January 2020. The family is currently staying in an extremely luxury condo in the exclusive Arte Surfside building that is located just across a waterway from Indian Creek Island in the town of Surfside, FL.

