Tom Cruise Forced to Take Action When Dealing With Trespassers on 'Mission: Impossible 7' Set
The vast area of Stoney Middleton in Derbyshire, England has reportedly made it difficult for the filming team to stop keen fans from trying to climb the production's equipment.

  • May 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - Tom Cruise has reportedly called in security to deal with trespassers breaking into the "Mission: Impossible VII" set.

The movie has been filming in the village of Stoney Middleton in Derbyshire, England, with Darlton Quarry providing the backdrop for a number of scenes.

According to insiders, the vast area has proven problematic, as it's been difficult to seal it off and stop keen fans from trying to climb the production's equipment.

They told The Sun newspaper, "So trespassers have been getting in and attempting to scale the rigs and equipment set up for the stunts. Police were called to one incident last week and then Tom was forced to take action when it happened again."

"Extra security might have to be drafted in… Along with it being a safety nightmare, Tom and the team don't want any delays to filming."

The latest incident the source claimed, saw two intruders "clambering" all over the set, before they were removed by onsite security.

Tom, in the meantime, has opened up about the challenges of filming the latest installment of his action spy film amid the COVID-19 pandemic. "It was seven days a week, it was around the clock, just dealing with a lot of high emotions with people, and helping them through it," he told Empire magazine.

Though so, the Ethan Hunt depicter was adamant to make it work. "We had to create protocols with studios and insurance companies, and work on laws in each country, assuring them how we were going to film in the country," he stated. "There were times when people said, 'It's not going to happen.' And I just kept saying, 'It's happening.' "

