Perrie Edwards Psyched About Regaining Control of Her Life Amid Little Mix Hiatus

The 30-year-old British singer is excited to focus on 'herself, her career, and her family' after taking a timeout from her group that also consisting of Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall.

Sep 2, 2023

AceShowbiz - Perrie Edwards is said to be enjoying taking back control of her life since stepping away from Little Mix. The pop group took a break last year to allow the three remaining members - Perrie, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Jade Thirlwall - to take some time to "recharge and work on some other projects," and now a new report suggests Perrie is enjoying her new-found freedom since taking a break from the band.

"She's looking forward to having some time to focus on herself, her career and her family," a source told new! magazine.

Perrie became a first-time mum in 2021 when she welcomed son Axel with her footballer fiance Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who recently left Liverpool FC to start a new three-year contract at Turkish club Besiktas.

The insider added Perrie is enjoying having lots of different options about what to do with her life right now. They explained, "If Perrie wants to create new music, she can. If she wants to follow Alex to Turkey and start a low-key life over there, she can."

"If she wants to step back and have another baby - something they're already thinking - she can. She's loving the control she has over her own life. She can change her mind about anything at any time."

Little Mix announced their hiatus back in 2021 with the trio confirming they would step back after completing their Confetti Tour in April 2022. The singers insisted they were not splitting up, saying in a statement, "We wanted to let you all know that after the Confetti tour in April/May next year we are going to be taking a break from Little Mix."

"It's been 10 amazing years, a wonderful non-stop adventure, and we feel the time is right to take a break so we can recharge and work on some other projects. We can't thank you enough for your love and never-ending support since the beginning."

"We love you all SO much. We are not splitting up - Little Mix are here to stay. We have plans for more music, tours and performances in the future. We've made so many incredible memories with you all, and we can't wait to make so many more."

Since they announced the news, Leigh-Anne became the first to launch a solo career with her debut single "Don't Say Love" being released in June. Jade has taken a break from music but plans to release solo material in the future.

