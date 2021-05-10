 
 

Jason Statham's 'Wrath of Man' Leads Box Office as Summer Movie Season Has a Slow Start

Meanwhile, anime hit 'Demon Slayer The Movie: Mugen Train' falls to No. 2 after pulling in additional $3 million, bringing its current total domestic gross to $39 million.

  • May 10, 2021

AceShowbiz - "Wrath of Man" arrives atop the North America box office chart as the summer movie season has officially kicked off. The heist thriller starring Jason Statham leads North American box office after bringing its current total domestic gross to $8.1 million in its debut.

Meanwhile, anime hit "Demon Slayer The Movie: Mugen Train" falls to No. 2 after pulling in additional $3 million. The movie has grossed $39 million in the U.S. and more than $435 million worldwide.

"This was a smart acquisition by MGM. Getting to work with Bill Block and Miramax was great. They were very supportive of the marketing and dating strategy. We took advantage of the Mother’s Day weekend as soon as Black Widow moved,” UAR President Erik Lomis reveals to Deadline.

"Gerry Rich and the marketing team created a super smart and innovative campaign, laser-focused and efficient, with a trailer launch only six weeks out. Guy Ritchie supported the plan and the marketing team every step of the way, and delivered a solid movie, very playable to his audience," Lomis adds.

Trailing behind at No. 3 is Warner Bros. video game adaptation "Mortal Kombat" with estimated addition of $2.3 million this weekend, bringing its totals $37.846 million and $72 million worldwide. As for "Godzilla vs. Kong", the monster mashup takes the No. 4 position with $1.9 million. That brings its total worldwide gross to $422 million, meaning that it has surpassed revenues for its predecessor "Godzilla: King of the Monsters".

Rounding out the Top 5 is Walt Disney's "Raya and the Last Dragon". The animated action fantasy has earned additional $1.72 million for a new $43.672 million domestic cume.

Top 10 of North America Box Office (May 7-9, 2021)

  1. "Wrath of Man" - $8.1 million
  2. "Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train" - $3.05 million
  3. "Mortal Kombat" - $2.3 million
  4. "Godzilla vs Kong" - $1.9 million
  5. "Raya and the Last Dragon" - $1.8 million
  6. "Separation" - $1.07 million
  7. "Here Today" - $900,000
  8. "Nobody" - $760,000
  9. "The Unholy" - $730,000
  10. "Tom & Jerry" - $426,000

