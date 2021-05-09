 
 

Robin Gibb's Son Believes Late Dad Sent Message About New Baby at Doctor's Office

Robin Gibb's Son Believes Late Dad Sent Message About New Baby at Doctor's Office
YouTube
Celebrity

Robin-John Gibb believes his late father gave him a 'sign' about his new baby when he took his pregnant baby mama to her first appointment with obstetrician.

  • May 9, 2021

AceShowbiz - Robin Gibb's son Robin-John Gibb believes his late father sent him a message about their baby.

The singer-songwriter and his partner Megan - who have sons Maxwell-Robin John, seven, and Theodore-Alexander, five, and 11-year-old daughter Ella - are expecting their fourth child, and their son is due on 20 May (21), which will mark the ninth anniversary of the Bee Gees' legend's death aged 62.

Speaking to HELLO! magazine, Robin-John said, "We had our first appointment with Colin Davis, the obstetrician who delivered our two sons, at the end of October, and as we sat down in the waiting room, the Bee Gees' hit More Than A Woman came on the radio."

"The timing of it was such a surprise that we couldn't help wondering if it was a sign."

  See also...

"We didn't know we were expecting a boy at this stage and initially thought the title of the song could be my father's way of telling us we were having a girl."

Even after discovering they were having another son, the couple still thinks the song might have been a message from Robin.

Megan added, "R.J.'s dad loved riddles and even when he was ill, still retained his amazing sense of humour."

"So if indeed it was him, I think he was being funny and wanted to keep us guessing about the baby's gender."

"It's certainly strange how, wherever we are in the world, a Bee Gees hit inevitably comes on the radio. It always seems to happen when we're talking about him or the Bee Gees in general. It's reassuring, as if Robin is watching over us."

You can share this post!

Coldplay Pushed the Limits of Lockdown Rules for New Album

Actress Tawny Kitaen Passes Away at 59
Most Read
Chet Hanks Has Fundraiser Launched for Him After Allegedly Begging Woman for Money
Celebrity

Chet Hanks Has Fundraiser Launched for Him After Allegedly Begging Woman for Money

Tristan Thompson Challenges Sydney Chase to Show Alleged Texts in Another Legal Threat

Tristan Thompson Challenges Sydney Chase to Show Alleged Texts in Another Legal Threat

Amber Heard Under Investigation for Perjury in Johnny Depp Domestic Violence Case

Amber Heard Under Investigation for Perjury in Johnny Depp Domestic Violence Case

Swizz Beatz Explains Why He Called Out DMX's Fake Friends at His Funeral

Swizz Beatz Explains Why He Called Out DMX's Fake Friends at His Funeral

Blueface's Artist Chrisean Rock Not Taking Slick Woods' Illness as Excuse for Starting Altercation

Blueface's Artist Chrisean Rock Not Taking Slick Woods' Illness as Excuse for Starting Altercation

Erica Mena Threatens to 'Beat' Wendy Williams' 'A**' on Twitter

Erica Mena Threatens to 'Beat' Wendy Williams' 'A**' on Twitter

Bill Gates Makes Melinda a Billionaire on Day of Divorce Filing, Translator Denies Being Homewrecker

Bill Gates Makes Melinda a Billionaire on Day of Divorce Filing, Translator Denies Being Homewrecker

Tristan Thompson's Alleged Fling to Move 'Forward With the Truth' After Receiving Cease and Desist

Tristan Thompson's Alleged Fling to Move 'Forward With the Truth' After Receiving Cease and Desist

40 Cal's Missing Daughter Believed to Have Died of Suicide

40 Cal's Missing Daughter Believed to Have Died of Suicide

Keyshia Ka'Oir Denies Abandoning Her Children in Jamaica

Keyshia Ka'Oir Denies Abandoning Her Children in Jamaica

Jamie Lee Curtis Backs Will Smith's 'Dad Bod' Post With Reminder of Realistic Self Acceptance Goal

Jamie Lee Curtis Backs Will Smith's 'Dad Bod' Post With Reminder of Realistic Self Acceptance Goal

George Clooney Shows Room Full of Brad Pitt Posters in 'World's Worst Pandemic Roommate' Sketch

George Clooney Shows Room Full of Brad Pitt Posters in 'World's Worst Pandemic Roommate' Sketch

Keyshia Ka'Oir Accused of Sleeping With Yo Gotti While Gucci Mane Was in Prison

Keyshia Ka'Oir Accused of Sleeping With Yo Gotti While Gucci Mane Was in Prison