Robin Gibb's Son Believes Late Dad Sent Message About New Baby at Doctor's Office

YouTube Celebrity

Robin-John Gibb believes his late father gave him a 'sign' about his new baby when he took his pregnant baby mama to her first appointment with obstetrician.

May 9, 2021

AceShowbiz - Robin Gibb's son Robin-John Gibb believes his late father sent him a message about their baby.

The singer-songwriter and his partner Megan - who have sons Maxwell-Robin John, seven, and Theodore-Alexander, five, and 11-year-old daughter Ella - are expecting their fourth child, and their son is due on 20 May (21), which will mark the ninth anniversary of the Bee Gees' legend's death aged 62.

Speaking to HELLO! magazine, Robin-John said, "We had our first appointment with Colin Davis, the obstetrician who delivered our two sons, at the end of October, and as we sat down in the waiting room, the Bee Gees' hit More Than A Woman came on the radio."

"The timing of it was such a surprise that we couldn't help wondering if it was a sign."

"We didn't know we were expecting a boy at this stage and initially thought the title of the song could be my father's way of telling us we were having a girl."

Even after discovering they were having another son, the couple still thinks the song might have been a message from Robin.

Megan added, "R.J.'s dad loved riddles and even when he was ill, still retained his amazing sense of humour."

"So if indeed it was him, I think he was being funny and wanted to keep us guessing about the baby's gender."

"It's certainly strange how, wherever we are in the world, a Bee Gees hit inevitably comes on the radio. It always seems to happen when we're talking about him or the Bee Gees in general. It's reassuring, as if Robin is watching over us."