Coldplay Pushed the Limits of Lockdown Rules for New Album

Chris Martin and his bandmates feared they would end up in jail for pushing the boundaries amid Covid-19 pandemic to record their next studio installment.

May 9, 2021

AceShowbiz - Coldplay feared pushing the limits of lockdown laws in order to make the band's new album would see them jailed.

The group returned this week (begs03May21) with their latest single "Higher Power", which was premiered during a livestream link with astronauts at the International Space Station.

And speaking to BBC Radio 2, frontman Chris Martin admits he and bandmates Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman, and Will Champion had to push boundaries to create music during the pandemic.

"We had to find countries where we were able to get in with permission and then be in a recording bubble," he shares. "We tried to stay within the rules but also get together when possible in a way so we wouldn't be thrown in prison."

It was recently reported that Coldplay's new album is imminent after the "Yellow" group trademarked the phrase "Music of the Spheres" and officially applied to use the name on music, merchandise, and more in the U.S.

The speculative title was also printed in a book accompanying the vinyl version of Coldplay's 2019 album "Everyday Life", along with "Coldplay, coming soon" in small print.

"Higher Power" is out now on all major streaming services.

In the music video, the band members joined the spaceman, who is currently on board the ISS, for a live video chat before a performance of the track, featuring alien-inspired CGI choreography and visual effects, was beamed back to Earth by Pesquet.

Chris told the astronaut, "We sent you some music because right now we aren't able to play for anybody on Earth so we thought we'd just play for you."

Coldplay are set to open the BRIT Awards on 11 May with a spectacular performance of "Higher Power" filmed from a platform on the River Thames.