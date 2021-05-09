 
 

Swizz Beatz and Timbaland Moving 'Verzuz' From Apple to Triller

Swizz Beatz and Timbaland Moving 'Verzuz' From Apple to Triller
Instagram
TV

The two rappers and producers are leaving Apple Music as they are ecstatic to take their popular virtual artist battle series to Triller following a new deal.

  • May 9, 2021

AceShowbiz - Swizz Beatz and Timbaland are excited about "Verzuz" new deal with Triller.

The pair took "Verzuz" - the virtual artist battle series - from Apple Music to Triller because they wanted to partner with a company of "super-disruptors and risk-takers."

Swizz told Variety, "We needed a team that wasn't scared and were super-disruptors and risk-takers. You can find companies that have a load of money, but they're not thinking disruptively or strategically."

  See also...

"It's a multimedia company now. It's a movement. It's a lifestyle. That's the part that I like, and this is just the beginning."

Timbaland added, "We just got in the house and we've barely had a chance to look around yet. I knew Triller was a creative outlet similar to TikTok, but it seemed as if more rappers were using it - a lot. I watched the way they worked it, their edits of their own songs, the snippets they put out there. They made their own videos. I caught on to so many songs just because I saw them on Triller."

And they are hoping to keep "Verzuz" gritty appeal while also boosting its production values.

Swizz explained, "Now, we're just a better-produced show. Everyone expects a show such as ours to stay raw and gritty, stay in that low place. My thing is that we can still keep it real, but we can totally put quality and integrity first. Everybody on the show is real, everybody behind the show is real - how much more real do you need to get?"

You can share this post!

Bebe Rexha Tried to Be 'Peacekeeper' Between Dua Lipa and Rita Ora

Coldplay Pushed the Limits of Lockdown Rules for New Album
Related Posts
Swizz Beatz Explains Why He Called Out DMX's Fake Friends at His Funeral

Swizz Beatz Explains Why He Called Out DMX's Fake Friends at His Funeral

Swizz Beatz Remembers DMX: The Closest Human I've Ever Seen to a Prophet

Swizz Beatz Remembers DMX: The Closest Human I've Ever Seen to a Prophet

Swizz Beatz Vows to Keep DMX's Legacy Alive, Alicia Keys Plays Late Star's Favorite Song

Swizz Beatz Vows to Keep DMX's Legacy Alive, Alicia Keys Plays Late Star's Favorite Song

Swizz Beatz and Timbaland Plan Dream Verzuz Battle Between Tupac Shakur and Notorious B.I.G.

Swizz Beatz and Timbaland Plan Dream Verzuz Battle Between Tupac Shakur and Notorious B.I.G.

Most Read
'The Masked Singer' Recap: Robopine Is Unmasked in 'Spicy 6' Episode
TV

'The Masked Singer' Recap: Robopine Is Unmasked in 'Spicy 6' Episode

Pete Davidson 'Really Excited' for Elon Musk's 'SNL' Hosting Gig Despite Fellow Cast's Criticisms

Pete Davidson 'Really Excited' for Elon Musk's 'SNL' Hosting Gig Despite Fellow Cast's Criticisms

Get the Official First Look at Cast of HBO's 'House of the Dragon'

Get the Official First Look at Cast of HBO's 'House of the Dragon'

Kandi Burruss Appears to Hint at 'RHOA' Exit

Kandi Burruss Appears to Hint at 'RHOA' Exit

Kourtney Kardashian Addresses Memes of Her 'Single-Handedly' Ending 'KUWTK'

Kourtney Kardashian Addresses Memes of Her 'Single-Handedly' Ending 'KUWTK'

Christopher Eccleston Feels Fortunate to Join 'Oliver Twist' Prequel Series

Christopher Eccleston Feels Fortunate to Join 'Oliver Twist' Prequel Series

Sara Bareilles Grateful Tina Fey Gave Her 'Therapeutic' Series After Death of Close Friend

Sara Bareilles Grateful Tina Fey Gave Her 'Therapeutic' Series After Death of Close Friend

Ellen Pompeo Stepped in to Shoot 'Dangerous' Scene After 'Grey's Anatomy' Stunt Double Was Injured

Ellen Pompeo Stepped in to Shoot 'Dangerous' Scene After 'Grey's Anatomy' Stunt Double Was Injured

Courteney Cox: Unscripted 'Friends' Reunion Was 'So Emotional'

Courteney Cox: Unscripted 'Friends' Reunion Was 'So Emotional'

'Stranger Things' Season 4 Introduces Rainbow Room in New Teaser Trailer

'Stranger Things' Season 4 Introduces Rainbow Room in New Teaser Trailer

Jesse Williams Exits 'Grey's Anatomy' Ahead of Season 12 Finale

Jesse Williams Exits 'Grey's Anatomy' Ahead of Season 12 Finale

Sharon Osbourne Mulling Over 'The Osbourne' Revival After 'The Talk' Row

Sharon Osbourne Mulling Over 'The Osbourne' Revival After 'The Talk' Row

Get the First Look at Sebastian Stan and Lily James as Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson

Get the First Look at Sebastian Stan and Lily James as Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson