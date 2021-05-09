Swizz Beatz and Timbaland Moving 'Verzuz' From Apple to Triller

Instagram TV

The two rappers and producers are leaving Apple Music as they are ecstatic to take their popular virtual artist battle series to Triller following a new deal.

AceShowbiz - Swizz Beatz and Timbaland are excited about "Verzuz" new deal with Triller.

The pair took "Verzuz" - the virtual artist battle series - from Apple Music to Triller because they wanted to partner with a company of "super-disruptors and risk-takers."

Swizz told Variety, "We needed a team that wasn't scared and were super-disruptors and risk-takers. You can find companies that have a load of money, but they're not thinking disruptively or strategically."

"It's a multimedia company now. It's a movement. It's a lifestyle. That's the part that I like, and this is just the beginning."

Timbaland added, "We just got in the house and we've barely had a chance to look around yet. I knew Triller was a creative outlet similar to TikTok, but it seemed as if more rappers were using it - a lot. I watched the way they worked it, their edits of their own songs, the snippets they put out there. They made their own videos. I caught on to so many songs just because I saw them on Triller."

And they are hoping to keep "Verzuz" gritty appeal while also boosting its production values.

Swizz explained, "Now, we're just a better-produced show. Everyone expects a show such as ours to stay raw and gritty, stay in that low place. My thing is that we can still keep it real, but we can totally put quality and integrity first. Everybody on the show is real, everybody behind the show is real - how much more real do you need to get?"