 
 

Bebe Rexha Tried to Be 'Peacekeeper' Between Dua Lipa and Rita Ora

The 'I'm a Mess' hitmaker would love to see the 'Levitating' star and the 'Hot Right Now' singer in a song together with her but she's unsure if it will ever happen following rumored beef.

  • May 9, 2021

AceShowbiz - Bebe Rexha has tried to be a "peacekeeper" between Dua Lipa and Rita Ora.

Bebe had hoped to include a song featuring herself, Rita, Dua, and Ava Max, all of whom have Albanian heritage, on her new album "Better Mistakes", but the track doesn't appear on the record and she fears it might "never happen."

Speaking about the reported feud between Rita and Dua, she told The Sun's Bizarre column, "I have really tried. I don't know what's really going on there or what the drama is. I've tried to always be the peacekeeper and bring the girls together."

"For me, I would really love to do something together but I'm not sure that will ever happen. And I won't say any more about that."

Bebe also shared her sadness about competitiveness between women in the music industry and said they need to come together to support each other.

She explained, "It's weird because I know how it is to be a girl and sometimes we can get really competitive. I'm not even talking about me, Dua, Rita and Ava, I'm just talking about females in general. What happens is there's not enough women at the table."

"I don't know about the U.K. charts but in the U.S., a couple of years ago 80 per cent of the radio was male and only 20 per cent of the songs that were played were by women. That's messed up. When we see that there's only 20 per cent of us, we feel like we have to compete, we're a minority in the music industry.

"It's sad that there's an unspoken competitiveness because I see it as, 'How awesome is it that we all have our own levels of success?' I would love for it to happen because I know all of these girls individually and they're all awesome chicks."

"I'm just really f**king proud that we're four girls with similar blood from the same place."

Bebe Rexha Claims to Be in 'a Better Place' Amid Struggle With Bipolar Disorder

Bebe Rexha Confirms She Had Dated and Fallen in Love With 'Famous' Girls

Bebe Rexha Pleads With Fans to Find Instagram Flasher Who 'Traumatized' Her During Livestream

Bebe Rexha Slams Drug Overdose Rumors

Chet Hanks Has Fundraiser Launched for Him After Allegedly Begging Woman for Money
Tristan Thompson Challenges Sydney Chase to Show Alleged Texts in Another Legal Threat

Amber Heard Under Investigation for Perjury in Johnny Depp Domestic Violence Case

Swizz Beatz Explains Why He Called Out DMX's Fake Friends at His Funeral

Blueface's Artist Chrisean Rock Not Taking Slick Woods' Illness as Excuse for Starting Altercation

Erica Mena Threatens to 'Beat' Wendy Williams' 'A**' on Twitter

Bill Gates Makes Melinda a Billionaire on Day of Divorce Filing, Translator Denies Being Homewrecker

Tristan Thompson's Alleged Fling to Move 'Forward With the Truth' After Receiving Cease and Desist

40 Cal's Missing Daughter Believed to Have Died of Suicide

Keyshia Ka'Oir Denies Abandoning Her Children in Jamaica

Jamie Lee Curtis Backs Will Smith's 'Dad Bod' Post With Reminder of Realistic Self Acceptance Goal

George Clooney Shows Room Full of Brad Pitt Posters in 'World's Worst Pandemic Roommate' Sketch

Keyshia Ka'Oir Accused of Sleeping With Yo Gotti While Gucci Mane Was in Prison

