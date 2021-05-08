Pete Davidson Hates 'Playing Games' in Relationships, Prefers to be Open About His Issues

WENN Celebrity

The 'Saturday Night Live' members talks about his approach to dating, saying he prefers to be honest about his issues when embarking on a new relationship.

AceShowbiz - Pete Davidson likes to be "very honest" in his relationships.

The comedian and actor is believed to be dating "Bridgerton" star Phoebe Dynevor, and has opened up on his approach to dating, which includes being open about his "issues" right from the start.

He confessed, "I am just very, very honest. I think what a lot of people do is they try to put on - not even their best self - but like, almost a version of themself that they would like to be."

"And then eventually, that will unravel, you know? So, I just, off the top, I'm like, 'Hey, I'm nuts. Here's all my issues. Here's what I do. Here's the therapists. This is what happens.' "

He continued, "And that can either be a lot for someone or they could be like, 'Cool, that was really refreshingly honest.' Or, sometimes it can be a little intense and weird and people can't handle that stuff."

Pete - who was previously engaged to Ariana Grande - also admitted he hates "playing games" and prefers to be upfront about his romantic interests.

He added during an appearance on "The Breakfast Club" on Thursday (06May21), "No, if I'm into you, I'm really into you. It just creates this whole anxiety and a lot of stress, and there's enough of that going on."

"So, I think, like, that part of the relationship, it should be so easy. It should just be like, 'Hey, there's something wrong today.' 'Hey, I'm really happy today.' Communication is really key."