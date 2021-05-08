 
 

Pete Davidson Hates 'Playing Games' in Relationships, Prefers to be Open About His Issues

Pete Davidson Hates 'Playing Games' in Relationships, Prefers to be Open About His Issues
WENN
Celebrity

The 'Saturday Night Live' members talks about his approach to dating, saying he prefers to be honest about his issues when embarking on a new relationship.

  • May 8, 2021

AceShowbiz - Pete Davidson likes to be "very honest" in his relationships.

The comedian and actor is believed to be dating "Bridgerton" star Phoebe Dynevor, and has opened up on his approach to dating, which includes being open about his "issues" right from the start.

He confessed, "I am just very, very honest. I think what a lot of people do is they try to put on - not even their best self - but like, almost a version of themself that they would like to be."

"And then eventually, that will unravel, you know? So, I just, off the top, I'm like, 'Hey, I'm nuts. Here's all my issues. Here's what I do. Here's the therapists. This is what happens.' "

  See also...

He continued, "And that can either be a lot for someone or they could be like, 'Cool, that was really refreshingly honest.' Or, sometimes it can be a little intense and weird and people can't handle that stuff."

Pete - who was previously engaged to Ariana Grande - also admitted he hates "playing games" and prefers to be upfront about his romantic interests.

He added during an appearance on "The Breakfast Club" on Thursday (06May21), "No, if I'm into you, I'm really into you. It just creates this whole anxiety and a lot of stress, and there's enough of that going on."

"So, I think, like, that part of the relationship, it should be so easy. It should just be like, 'Hey, there's something wrong today.' 'Hey, I'm really happy today.' Communication is really key."

You can share this post!

Kelly Osbourne Downed Three Bottles of Champagne a Day During Sobriety Slip

Sacha Baron Cohen to Receive Comedic Genius Honor at 2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards
Related Posts
Pete Davidson Gets His Tattoos Removed to Win More Movie Roles

Pete Davidson Gets His Tattoos Removed to Win More Movie Roles

Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor Seen for First Time Looking Loved-Up During Countryside Stroll

Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor Seen for First Time Looking Loved-Up During Countryside Stroll

Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor Fuel Dating Rumors With Matching Identical Necklaces

Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor Fuel Dating Rumors With Matching Identical Necklaces

Pete Davidson, Regina King, David Fincher Among Winners at PETA's 2021 Oscats Awards

Pete Davidson, Regina King, David Fincher Among Winners at PETA's 2021 Oscats Awards

Most Read
Tristan Thompson's Legal Team Sends Sydney Chase Cease and Desist Twice Despite Her Denial
Celebrity

Tristan Thompson's Legal Team Sends Sydney Chase Cease and Desist Twice Despite Her Denial

Chet Hanks Has Fundraiser Launched for Him After Allegedly Begging Woman for Money

Chet Hanks Has Fundraiser Launched for Him After Allegedly Begging Woman for Money

Blueface's Artist Chrisean Rock Not Taking Slick Woods' Illness as Excuse for Starting Altercation

Blueface's Artist Chrisean Rock Not Taking Slick Woods' Illness as Excuse for Starting Altercation

50 Cent Moves to Houston Months After Rant Against Biden's Proposed NYC Tax Plan

50 Cent Moves to Houston Months After Rant Against Biden's Proposed NYC Tax Plan

Erica Mena Threatens to 'Beat' Wendy Williams' 'A**' on Twitter

Erica Mena Threatens to 'Beat' Wendy Williams' 'A**' on Twitter

Bill Gates Makes Melinda a Billionaire on Day of Divorce Filing, Translator Denies Being Homewrecker

Bill Gates Makes Melinda a Billionaire on Day of Divorce Filing, Translator Denies Being Homewrecker

Kelly Osbourne Unbothered Being Labeled 'Racist' Following Mom Sharon's Exit From 'The Talk'

Kelly Osbourne Unbothered Being Labeled 'Racist' Following Mom Sharon's Exit From 'The Talk'

Tristan Thompson's Alleged Fling to Move 'Forward With the Truth' After Receiving Cease and Desist

Tristan Thompson's Alleged Fling to Move 'Forward With the Truth' After Receiving Cease and Desist

Leonardo DiCaprio, Rihanna, Beyonce, Jay-Z Among Stars Given VIP Visa in U.K.

Leonardo DiCaprio, Rihanna, Beyonce, Jay-Z Among Stars Given VIP Visa in U.K.

Bill Gates Still Seeing Ex Ann Winblad While Married to Melinda

Bill Gates Still Seeing Ex Ann Winblad While Married to Melinda

Jamie Lee Curtis Backs Will Smith's 'Dad Bod' Post With Reminder of Realistic Self Acceptance Goal

Jamie Lee Curtis Backs Will Smith's 'Dad Bod' Post With Reminder of Realistic Self Acceptance Goal

George Clooney Shows Room Full of Brad Pitt Posters in 'World's Worst Pandemic Roommate' Sketch

George Clooney Shows Room Full of Brad Pitt Posters in 'World's Worst Pandemic Roommate' Sketch

Keyshia Ka'Oir Denies Abandoning Her Children in Jamaica

Keyshia Ka'Oir Denies Abandoning Her Children in Jamaica