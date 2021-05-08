 
 

Sacha Baron Cohen to Receive Comedic Genius Honor at 2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards

The 'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm' actor has been officially announced as a special honoree at the upcoming MTV Movie and TV awards which will be hosted by Leslie Jones.

AceShowbiz - Sacha Baron Cohen will be honoured with the Comedic Genius Award at the MTV Movie & TV Awards.

The "Borat" actor is set to become only the fourth-ever recipient of the prize as he follows on from Will Ferrell, Kevin Hart, and Melissa McCarthy.

MTV chose Sacha for the award because they wanted to honour "an actor who has made incomparable contributions to the world of comedy, providing a major influence through their work and transforming the genre at large."

The "Bruno" star will be recognised on May 16 while he is also nominated in three categories at the ceremony, which will be held at the Palladium in Los Angeles

"Borat Subsequent Moviefilm" is in the running for best movie while he and co-star Maria Bakalova have been listed for best duo.

The star is also on the shortlist for best performance in a movie for his role in "The Trial of the Chicago 7".

Leslie Jones will host the main ceremony as MTV celebrates the biggest moments in film and television over the past year.

The following night, Nikki Glaser will host the first-ever "MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted", which will honour the best in reality TV.

Leslie Jones herself is up for Best Comedic Performance, thanks to her onscreen role in "Coming 2 America". The "Saturday Night Live" star is pitted against Eric Andre ("Bad Trip)", Annie Murphy ("Schitt's Creek"), Issa Rae ("Insecure"), and Jason Sudeikis ("Ted Lasso").

