Noel Clarke Hit With New Sexual Misconduct Allegations on Set of 'Doctor Who'

WENN TV

The 'Bulletproof' actor is facing new allegations as he's accused of sexually harassing either the cast or crew members of the British hit series during his time on the show.

May 8, 2021

AceShowbiz - Noel Clarke is facing new claims of sexual harassment alleged to have taken place during his time on TV show "Doctor Who".

According to editors at The Guardian, Clarke, who played the vehicle technician Mickey Smith from 2005 to 2010, starring opposite David Tennant's Doctor, has been accused of sexual harassment by four other women who were either cast or crew on the show at the time.

The women - two of whom are identified by pseudonyms and one who remains anonymous - have respectively accused him of inappropriate touching, sexual comments, and bullying.

Joanne Hayes, a costume assistant on the BBC show, claimed Clarke sexually harassed her in his trailer in August 2004, telling her that he "liked girls with long hair, as it gave him something to hold on to when doing them from behind."

Clarke's lawyers have strongly denied the allegation, and insist the incident never took place.

The actor's lawyers also described the allegations as "vague" and "unsupported by any objective evidence," adding that it made it difficult for Clarke to provide a response to accusations that are "lacking in specificity or coming from anonymised sources."

The BBC plans to launch an investigation and has asked witnesses to contact the broadcaster concerning the alleged incidents on the set of "Doctor Who".

Last week (ends2May21), The Guardian published accounts of 20 women accusing Clarke of sexual harassment, bullying and verbal abuse.

The award-winning actor and producer - who has vehemently denied all claims - was also suspended by BAFTA (British Academy of Film and Television Arts) shortly after.

Meanwhile, Clarke's "Doctor Who" co-star John Barrowman, who is accused of exposing himself repeatedly on set, admitted to "tomfoolery" and "high-spirited behaviour" but insisted it was "only ever intended in good humour to entertain colleagues on set and backstage."

A BBC spokesperson confirmed he was reprimanded for his behaviour.