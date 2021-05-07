Brittany Cartwright 'Cried a Lot' After Being Compared to 'Vanderpump Rules' Co-Stars Over Post-Baby

Instagram Celebrity

Sharing that she felt pressure from her social media followers, the 32-year-old reality TV star added, 'When I was pregnant, I got so many mean comments about what my weight gain was.'

May 7, 2021

AceShowbiz - Being compared is never fun, and Brittany Cartwright learns that the hard way. The "Vanderpump Rules" star revealed in a new interview that she was so upset that people kept comparing her to her co-stars while she tried to embrace her post-baby body.

"I have friends like [Lala Kent], who literally looks like she doesn't have a baby two days later. I mean, she is a freaking queen," Brittany told Us Weekly on May 5. "I don't even know how, but my body is completely different. It's going to be a long journey for me to get back to my weight."

Sharing that she felt pressure from her social media followers, the 32-year-old reality TV star added, "When I was pregnant, I got so many mean comments about what my weight gain was. I was being heavily compared to [Stassi Schroeder] and [Scheana Shay] and Lala."

The Kentucky said, "I've always been bigger than them, but my weight has always fluctuated and stuff. So it was just hard to see all those comments about my weight stuff when I was healthy and the baby was healthy."

Brittany also admitted that the body-shaming from the Instagram trolls "definitely" made her cry a lot. "You're already so emotional. And then, like, I was in [coronavirus] quarantine, I was home, so I was looking at my phone more than I should have. … There were times when it made me ashamed of how I looked, and I shouldn't have felt like that."

Brittany and Jax Taylor welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Cruz Michael Cauchi, on April 12 in Los Angeles. Announcing the arrival of their new bundle of joy, she wrote on Instagram alongside of a picture of them holding the bay, "Yesterday, April 12th at 1:51pm, our lives changed forever in the absolute best way possible. Our beautiful son Cruz Michael Cauchi was born and we have never been more in love."

"He is the most precious gift and I am so blessed to be his Mommy. We are soooooo so happy, he is a dream come true!! - Both Mommy & Baby are doing great!" she added.