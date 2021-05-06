 
 

Keyshia Ka'Oir Accused of Sleeping With Yo Gotti While Gucci Mane Was in Prison

Keyshia Ka'Oir Accused of Sleeping With Yo Gotti While Gucci Mane Was in Prison
Instagram
Celebrity

During his livestreaming, DJ Akademiks insinuates that the model slept with the 'Rake It Up' spitter, whom she used to date before being exclusive with the 'Wake Up in the Sky' rapper.

  • May 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Is Keyshia Ka'Oir being unfaithful to Gucci Mane? Apparently, DJ Akademiks believes so. The Instagram blogger accused the model of hooking up with Yo Gotti when her  rapper husband Gucci Mane was serving time in jail.

During his livestreaming, Akademiks insinuated that Keyshia slept with Gotti, whom she used to date before being exclusive with Gucci. The DJ said that men weren't able to "get over a woman's past," before adding, "Gucci had to."

"Hold on now, and I'mma be really respectful as I talk about this, because if we really talking about Gucci and his wife, a lot of y'all n***as be like, 'Gucci's wildin'," Akademiks continued. "Y'all know allegedly Gucci's wife, while he was locked up, slept with Yo Gotti, right? Allegedly. That's why he cussed out Angela Yee... That's why he was mad at her."

He went on saying, "Gucci, at that time, was f***ing mad b****es, but the girl that he was gonna settle down with, that he always had an extra s**t for, was Keyshia Ka'Oir," said Akademiks. "However, he wasn't with her his whole time. He was also kind of running around a little bit. When she decided to do her a little bit, allegedly, she might have been with Yo Gotti."

  See also...

"Like, most of y'all, y'all demonize any girl that was ever with another rapper that y'all could recognize. Gucci married his girl, he realized she was a good girl who held it down and who also helped him out with a lot of s**t," he went on to say. "I don't know if y'all would do that."

Neither Gucci, Keyshia nor Gotti has responded to AK's claims.

Gucci and Keyshia got married in a lavish wedding on BET in October 2017, for their reality show "The Mane Event". However, it was revealed in 2019 that the pair apparently tied the knot prior to the show, confusing fans.

While celebrating their 2nd anniversary, Keyshia took to her Instagram account in May of that year to share a slew of pictures of herself and her husband aboard a yacht. "Today, May 14th is our day for many beautiful reasons!! We met 5/14/10 Got married 5/14/17 #TheWopstersAnniversary #514 #1017," she wrote in the caption.

You can share this post!

Macaulay Culkin's Girlfriend Brenda Song Seen With Their Newborn Son for the First Time

Erica Mena Threatens to 'Beat' Wendy Williams' 'A**' on Twitter
Related Posts
Keyshia Ka'oir Reveals Gender of Her and Gucci Mane's Unborn Baby: 'It's a Boy!'

Keyshia Ka'oir Reveals Gender of Her and Gucci Mane's Unborn Baby: 'It's a Boy!'

Keyshia Ka'oir Announces She's Pregnant With Gucci Mane's Baby Via NSFW Post

Keyshia Ka'oir Announces She's Pregnant With Gucci Mane's Baby Via NSFW Post

Keyshia Ka'oir Hints She and Gucci Mane Are in Baby-Making Mode: It's Time to Get Off Birth Control

Keyshia Ka'oir Hints She and Gucci Mane Are in Baby-Making Mode: It's Time to Get Off Birth Control

Gucci Mane's Wife Keyshia Ka'Oir Hides Her Real Age - Find Out the Truth!

Gucci Mane's Wife Keyshia Ka'Oir Hides Her Real Age - Find Out the Truth!

Most Read
Beyonce's Daughter Blue Ivy Grown Much Taller in Rare Family Pic With Twin Siblings
Celebrity

Beyonce's Daughter Blue Ivy Grown Much Taller in Rare Family Pic With Twin Siblings

Tristan Thompson's Legal Team Sends Sydney Chase Cease and Desist Twice Despite Her Denial

Tristan Thompson's Legal Team Sends Sydney Chase Cease and Desist Twice Despite Her Denial

Drake Accused of Breaking Singer Naomi Sharon's Engagement by Sleeping With Her

Drake Accused of Breaking Singer Naomi Sharon's Engagement by Sleeping With Her

Safaree Samuels Plans to 'Get Neutered' While Announcing Erica Mena's Second Pregnancy

Safaree Samuels Plans to 'Get Neutered' While Announcing Erica Mena's Second Pregnancy

Tristan Thompson's Alleged BM Claims He Has Another Baby on the Way

Tristan Thompson's Alleged BM Claims He Has Another Baby on the Way

Boosie Badazz Shouts at Female Fan for Trying to Touch Him at Concert

Boosie Badazz Shouts at Female Fan for Trying to Touch Him at Concert

50 Cent Moves to Houston Months After Rant Against Biden's Proposed NYC Tax Plan

50 Cent Moves to Houston Months After Rant Against Biden's Proposed NYC Tax Plan

Billie Eilish Applauded by Hailey Baldwin, Bella Hadid and More for Her Sexy Magazine Cover

Billie Eilish Applauded by Hailey Baldwin, Bella Hadid and More for Her Sexy Magazine Cover

Bill Gates and Wife Call It Quits After 27 Years of Marriage

Bill Gates and Wife Call It Quits After 27 Years of Marriage

Talas Singer Phil Naro Lost Battle With Tongue Cancer

Talas Singer Phil Naro Lost Battle With Tongue Cancer

Kelly Osbourne Unbothered Being Labeled 'Racist' Following Mom Sharon's Exit From 'The Talk'

Kelly Osbourne Unbothered Being Labeled 'Racist' Following Mom Sharon's Exit From 'The Talk'

Michel'le Denies Catching Dr. Dre in Bed With a Man

Michel'le Denies Catching Dr. Dre in Bed With a Man

Tallulah Willis Says Yes to Boyfriend's Proposal With 'Absolute Most Certainty'

Tallulah Willis Says Yes to Boyfriend's Proposal With 'Absolute Most Certainty'