Rihanna Earns Praises After Debuting New Pixie Cut

The 'We Found Love' songstress, who previously opted for a pixie cut in 2012, shows off her new hairstyle while she is heading for dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica.

May 7, 2021

AceShowbiz - Rihanna has gained approval from many over her new look. Having debuted a new pixie cut in her recent outing, the "We Found Love" songstress earned praises from her fans on social media.

The 33-year-old showed off her new hairstyle when she was heading for dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica. In several pictures that surfaced online, she could be seen rocking a white crop top, a pair of green tie-dyed pants and white stilettos.

The Nine Ball depicter in "Ocean's 8" also added a blue and green coat with a dramatic blue fluffy trim around the collar to her outfit. She completed her look with white-framed sunglasses, some necklaces and a white belt.

Rihanna has since received compliments from many after the pictures from the night-out made their way out on Twitter. One user in particular raved, "Rihanna with a pixie! Nature is healing." Another gushed, "Pixie cut Rihanna is ELITE."

The positive feedback did not stop there. More came forward with one stating, "Rihanna's pixie is such an iconic trademark, happy to see it back ooh." Another individual tweeted, "Pixie Rihanna is back my heart omg." Someone else then echoed, "Oh b***h. Rihanna got the pixie back UNAPOLOGETIC 2.0 otw!!!!"

This was not the first time Rihanna opted for a pixie cut. She sported the hairstyle back in 2012. When speaking to Sarah Paulson for Interview in June 2019, the "Work" singer admitted she always wanted short hair.

When Sarah asked her, "What was it like for your mom when you started dressing for videos?", Rihanna replied, "The only thing my mom didn't let me do was dye my hair black and cut it short." She then added, "I'd wanted to do that since I was 14 and she was like, 'No, not having it.' "

"So instead, I tried putting on burgundy extensions and I got sent home from school. They told me to either take them out or dye it dark. I left school and went to town to buy some hairspray and spray them dark brown," the ex-girlfriend of Chris Brown continued. "I was like, 'I spent $70 on these extensions! I'm going to make them work.' "