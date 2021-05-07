 
 

Donald Trump Reportedly Tries to Sneak Around Twitter After Being Banned Permanently

WENN/Instar
Per May 5, an account called @DJTDEsk which is believed to be created by the former president's staff, is removed from the blue bird app for violating 'the Twitter Rules.'

  May 7, 2021

AceShowbiz - Donald Trump seemingly misses to be on Twitter. According to a new report, the former president of the United States made an attempt to evade Trump ban on the platform, only to get banned once again.

Words were, an account that went by the name @DJTDEsk was recently banned from Twitter. It was speculated that the account was connected to the former POTUS as it was created by Trump's staff to give him an access for updates in relation to his new website "From the Desk of Donald Trump".

Per May 5, the account was removed from the platform. "Twitter suspends accounts which violate the Twitter Rules," so the explanation read on the profile. A spokesman for Twitter said in a statement, "As stated in our ban evasion policy, we'll take enforcement action on accounts whose apparent intent is to replace or promote content affiliated with a suspended account."

Meanwhile, Trump's representative claimed that they had nothing to do with the suspended account. In addition to DJTDEsk, Twitter also suspended @DJTDesk, @DJTrumpDesk, @DeskofDJT and @DeskOfTrump1.

Trump was banned permanently from Twitter earlier this year. The decision was made after he made statements before the siege on the U.S. Capitol, which Twitter bosses found to be inciting violence. "The way our policies work, when you're removed from the platform, you're removed from the platform...," Twitter CFO Ned Segal told CNN at the time. "Whether you're a commentator, you're a CFO, or you are a former or current public official."

"Our policies are designed to make sure that people are not inciting violence, and if anybody does that, we have to remove them from the service and our policies don't allow people to come back," Segal continued.

