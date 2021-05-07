Robert Downey Jr. Mourning Tragic Death of Longtime Assistant

Instagram/Chuck Zlotnick Celebrity

The 'Iron Man' actor is saddened by the 'terrible and shocking tragedy' as he announces that his longtime personal assistant Jimmy Rich passed away in a fatal car accident.

AceShowbiz - Robert Downey Jr. is mourning the loss of his longtime personal assistant after learning he died in a car accident.

The "Iron Man" star shared the sad news of Jimmy Rich's passing on social media, calling it "a terrible and shocking tragedy."

"Jimmy Rich was in a fatal car accident at approx. 8pm yesterday," the actor wrote on Thursday (06May21). "He was a brother, my right hand man, an uncle to our kids and beloved by all who experienced his singular character and wit..."

"Our thoughts go to his relatives, friends, co-workers, and all the fans who knew him as the man who supported every step of my recovery, life and career... Again, my condolences to his beautiful family, and the legacy of hope and redemption his life will continue to represent. Peace Be Unto You."

Rich had been the movie star's assistant since 2003 - the year Downey began his sobriety journey.

The actor's "Avengers" co-star Chris Evans has also offered a tribute on Instagram, writing, "I don't have the words. Jimmy Rich was unlike anyone else. He left an indelible impression on everyone he met. No one more so than my brother @robertdowneyjr."

"They were inseparable. I'm sending all my love to Jimmy's friends and family. Be sure to hug your loved ones tightly and please take the time today to show Downey how many people love him and are here for him during this incredibly dark time."