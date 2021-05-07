 
 

Robert Downey Jr. Mourning Tragic Death of Longtime Assistant

Robert Downey Jr. Mourning Tragic Death of Longtime Assistant
Instagram/Chuck Zlotnick
Celebrity

The 'Iron Man' actor is saddened by the 'terrible and shocking tragedy' as he announces that his longtime personal assistant Jimmy Rich passed away in a fatal car accident.

  • May 7, 2021

AceShowbiz - Robert Downey Jr. is mourning the loss of his longtime personal assistant after learning he died in a car accident.

The "Iron Man" star shared the sad news of Jimmy Rich's passing on social media, calling it "a terrible and shocking tragedy."

"Jimmy Rich was in a fatal car accident at approx. 8pm yesterday," the actor wrote on Thursday (06May21). "He was a brother, my right hand man, an uncle to our kids and beloved by all who experienced his singular character and wit..."

"Our thoughts go to his relatives, friends, co-workers, and all the fans who knew him as the man who supported every step of my recovery, life and career... Again, my condolences to his beautiful family, and the legacy of hope and redemption his life will continue to represent. Peace Be Unto You."

  See also...

Rich had been the movie star's assistant since 2003 - the year Downey began his sobriety journey.

The actor's "Avengers" co-star Chris Evans has also offered a tribute on Instagram, writing, "I don't have the words. Jimmy Rich was unlike anyone else. He left an indelible impression on everyone he met. No one more so than my brother @robertdowneyjr."

"They were inseparable. I'm sending all my love to Jimmy's friends and family. Be sure to hug your loved ones tightly and please take the time today to show Downey how many people love him and are here for him during this incredibly dark time."

You can share this post!

Victoria Beckham Claims Beyonce Was Inspired by Spice Girls

Matthew Perry's Dating App Girl Posted Her FaceTime Call With the Star to Warn Young Girls
Related Posts
Robert Downey Jr. Claims His Son Took Pity on Him Post-'Iron Man' Final Appearance

Robert Downey Jr. Claims His Son Took Pity on Him Post-'Iron Man' Final Appearance

Robert Downey Jr. Says His 'Black Friends' Praises His Blackface in 'Tropic Thunder'

Robert Downey Jr. Says His 'Black Friends' Praises His Blackface in 'Tropic Thunder'

Robert Downey Jr. Slammed for Comparing Taylor Swift to Animal for 'Eating Her Exes'

Robert Downey Jr. Slammed for Comparing Taylor Swift to Animal for 'Eating Her Exes'

Robert Downey Jr. Not Mad at Martin Scorsese Over Marvel Diss

Robert Downey Jr. Not Mad at Martin Scorsese Over Marvel Diss

Most Read
Beyonce's Daughter Blue Ivy Grown Much Taller in Rare Family Pic With Twin Siblings
Celebrity

Beyonce's Daughter Blue Ivy Grown Much Taller in Rare Family Pic With Twin Siblings

Tristan Thompson's Legal Team Sends Sydney Chase Cease and Desist Twice Despite Her Denial

Tristan Thompson's Legal Team Sends Sydney Chase Cease and Desist Twice Despite Her Denial

50 Cent Moves to Houston Months After Rant Against Biden's Proposed NYC Tax Plan

50 Cent Moves to Houston Months After Rant Against Biden's Proposed NYC Tax Plan

Kelly Osbourne Unbothered Being Labeled 'Racist' Following Mom Sharon's Exit From 'The Talk'

Kelly Osbourne Unbothered Being Labeled 'Racist' Following Mom Sharon's Exit From 'The Talk'

Blueface's Artist Chrisean Rock Not Taking Slick Woods' Illness as Excuse for Starting Altercation

Blueface's Artist Chrisean Rock Not Taking Slick Woods' Illness as Excuse for Starting Altercation

Bill Gates Makes Melinda a Billionaire on Day of Divorce Filing, Translator Denies Being Homewrecker

Bill Gates Makes Melinda a Billionaire on Day of Divorce Filing, Translator Denies Being Homewrecker

Erica Mena Threatens to 'Beat' Wendy Williams' 'A**' on Twitter

Erica Mena Threatens to 'Beat' Wendy Williams' 'A**' on Twitter

Talas Singer Phil Naro Lost Battle With Tongue Cancer

Talas Singer Phil Naro Lost Battle With Tongue Cancer

Michel'le Denies Catching Dr. Dre in Bed With a Man

Michel'le Denies Catching Dr. Dre in Bed With a Man

Gwyneth Paltrow Sparks Backlash After Skipping Line at Santa Monica DMV

Gwyneth Paltrow Sparks Backlash After Skipping Line at Santa Monica DMV

Bill Gates Still Seeing Ex Ann Winblad While Married to Melinda

Bill Gates Still Seeing Ex Ann Winblad While Married to Melinda

Tallulah Willis Says Yes to Boyfriend's Proposal With 'Absolute Most Certainty'

Tallulah Willis Says Yes to Boyfriend's Proposal With 'Absolute Most Certainty'

Leonardo DiCaprio, Rihanna, Beyonce, Jay-Z Among Stars Given VIP Visa in U.K.

Leonardo DiCaprio, Rihanna, Beyonce, Jay-Z Among Stars Given VIP Visa in U.K.