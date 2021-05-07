 
 

Chris Brown's Huge Birthday Party Shut Down by Cops

Chris Brown's Huge Birthday Party Shut Down by Cops
WENN
Celebrity

The 'Go Crazy' singer gets a visit from police after neighbors in his San Fernando Valley neighbourhood complained about noise disturbance over his birthday celebration.

  • May 7, 2021

AceShowbiz - Chris Brown's big birthday celebrations came to an abrupt end in the early hours of Thursday (06May21) after disgruntled neighbours reported the noise disturbance to police.

The "Go Crazy" hitmaker turned 32 on Wednesday and threw a huge party at his California mansion to mark the occasion, but other residents in his San Fernando Valley neighbourhood were not pleased with the music blaring out from the estate and guests' cars double parking all over the area.

Various complaints were filed with Los Angeles Police Department officials, who paid the birthday boy a visit around 2am local time on Thursday and spoke to the singer's security guards as they ordered the music be turned down.

However, the interruption spelled the end of the bash, which had been attended by between 400 and 500 guests, according to police estimates.

  See also...

Cops ended up having to direct traffic out of the area as people headed to their cars, with a number of drivers receiving tickets for double parking.

Video footage obtained by TMZ shows crowds of people making their way out of the neighbourhood, with four squad cars and a police helicopter all dispatched to deal with the chaos.

Meanwhile, on Instagram, Chris Brown got a sweet birthday message from his daughter Royalty. She sang "Happy Birthday" in one clip and said in the other, "Daddy, I just want you to know that you're the special person I ever had in the whole wide world. I love you."

You can share this post!

Courteney Cox: Unscripted 'Friends' Reunion Was 'So Emotional'

Quavo and Saweetie Dodge Criminal Charges Over Elevator Fight
Related Posts
Graphic Photos of Chris Brown's Alleged Dog Attack Victim Emerge

Graphic Photos of Chris Brown's Alleged Dog Attack Victim Emerge

Chris Brown Sued by His Housekeeper After Her Sister Was Attacked by His Dog

Chris Brown Sued by His Housekeeper After Her Sister Was Attacked by His Dog

Chris Brown Looks Calm After His Porsche's Damaged in Valet Crash

Chris Brown Looks Calm After His Porsche's Damaged in Valet Crash

Chris Brown Blasts Haters Criticizing His Music: 'I've Been Proving Myself'

Chris Brown Blasts Haters Criticizing His Music: 'I've Been Proving Myself'

Most Read
Beyonce's Daughter Blue Ivy Grown Much Taller in Rare Family Pic With Twin Siblings
Celebrity

Beyonce's Daughter Blue Ivy Grown Much Taller in Rare Family Pic With Twin Siblings

Tristan Thompson's Legal Team Sends Sydney Chase Cease and Desist Twice Despite Her Denial

Tristan Thompson's Legal Team Sends Sydney Chase Cease and Desist Twice Despite Her Denial

Drake Accused of Breaking Singer Naomi Sharon's Engagement by Sleeping With Her

Drake Accused of Breaking Singer Naomi Sharon's Engagement by Sleeping With Her

Safaree Samuels Plans to 'Get Neutered' While Announcing Erica Mena's Second Pregnancy

Safaree Samuels Plans to 'Get Neutered' While Announcing Erica Mena's Second Pregnancy

50 Cent Moves to Houston Months After Rant Against Biden's Proposed NYC Tax Plan

50 Cent Moves to Houston Months After Rant Against Biden's Proposed NYC Tax Plan

Kelly Osbourne Unbothered Being Labeled 'Racist' Following Mom Sharon's Exit From 'The Talk'

Kelly Osbourne Unbothered Being Labeled 'Racist' Following Mom Sharon's Exit From 'The Talk'

Talas Singer Phil Naro Lost Battle With Tongue Cancer

Talas Singer Phil Naro Lost Battle With Tongue Cancer

Bill Gates and Wife Call It Quits After 27 Years of Marriage

Bill Gates and Wife Call It Quits After 27 Years of Marriage

Michel'le Denies Catching Dr. Dre in Bed With a Man

Michel'le Denies Catching Dr. Dre in Bed With a Man

Tallulah Willis Says Yes to Boyfriend's Proposal With 'Absolute Most Certainty'

Tallulah Willis Says Yes to Boyfriend's Proposal With 'Absolute Most Certainty'

Gwyneth Paltrow Sparks Backlash After Skipping Line at Santa Monica DMV

Gwyneth Paltrow Sparks Backlash After Skipping Line at Santa Monica DMV

Erica Mena Threatens to 'Beat' Wendy Williams' 'A**' on Twitter

Erica Mena Threatens to 'Beat' Wendy Williams' 'A**' on Twitter

Bill Gates Makes Melinda a Billionaire on Day of Divorce Filing, Translator Denies Being Homewrecker

Bill Gates Makes Melinda a Billionaire on Day of Divorce Filing, Translator Denies Being Homewrecker