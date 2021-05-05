 
 

Tallulah Willis Says Yes to Boyfriend's Proposal With 'Absolute Most Certainty'

The youngest daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore is taking her relationship with boyfriend Dillon Buss to the next level as she says yes to his marriage proposal.

  • May 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - Tallulah Willis, Bruce Willis and Demi Moore's daughter, is engaged.

The actress and influencer has accepted fiance Dillon Buss' proposal after dating him for a year, and broke the news to fans via Instagram, posting shots taken by a hidden photographer of the moment she said "yes."

In one photo, Tallulah gleefully clapped her hands to her face and in another she leaped onto her man.

"With absolute most certainty," she captioned the snaps.

Willis also uploaded a video featuring a close-up view of her yellow diamond engagement ring.

Filmmaker Buss also posted shots from his proposal on social media, adding the caption, "I can finally call you my fiance (sic). Love you forever Buuski Lu, you are my best friend."

Tallulah also celebrated the big news with her sisters Scout and Rumer. Scout posted a poolside shot of the sisters on her Instagram page hours later and added the caption, "I'm so buoyed by this JOYOUS LOVE CELEBRATION!!!! HIP HIP HURRAY!!!!! @buuski @dillonbuss today is a blessing because of your love! 5/4/21 Welcome the first official WILLIS BROTHER."

Big sister Rumer added, "My Liddo engaged elf (sic)."

Back in August 2020, Tallulah expressed her gratitude for her boyfriend Dillon as she revealed how he helped her go through "a hideous day" when she had "bdd/ocd/disassociation flare ups."

"Wanted to curl under the sheets and succumb to my spiral. I texted my partner I was having an off day and needed some alone time, he told me he understood and was here to hold whatever space he could. 40 minutes later, the door creaked open and there he was with a picnic basket carrying my favorite snacks and drinkies. We sat outside and talked about our first kisses."

