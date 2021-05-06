 
 

Meek Mill Unveils 1st Photo of His Son Czar Ahead of His 1st Birthday

The baby boy, whom the 'Dreams and Nightmares' rapper shares with fashion designer Milan Harris, can be seen rocking a few iced-out chains and a Burberry bucket hat in the snap.

  • May 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Meek Mill has finally introduced his youngest child to the world. Ahead of his son Czar's first birthday, the "Dreams and Nightmares" offered a loving tribute for the baby boy by sharing his first photo on social media.

The MC, whose real name is Robert Rihmeek Williams, posted the snap on his Instagram account. The picture saw baby Czar rocking a white unbuttoned white shirt, a pair of jeans, a few iced-out chains and a Burberry bucket hat. In the caption, the proud dad raved, "Happy bday czar love you tomar your first big day!!!! can't wait to see you love you!!!"

Mill's post has since been flooded with positive comments from his fans. One user raved, "Finally we can see our nephew he so cuteeeeee." Another individual echoed, "i knew y'all was going to show him he is soo cute." A third exclaimed, "FINALLY ‼️so worth the wait !! His adorable."

Mill and his then-girlfriend Milan Harris welcomed baby Czar on May 6, 2020, which marked his 33rd milestone. Making public the exciting news, he wrote on Twitter, "Milano dropped me off a king on my birthday! #thebestgift."

Just over two months after the baby's arrival, "Going Bad" rapper shocked the public by announcing their split. "We me and Milano decided to remain friends and build our child as separate parents... we still have mad love for eachother [sic] but we both came to an understanding," he wrote on Twitter.

"I made a lot of paper last year everything got different with a lot people I helped so I gotta revaluate myself," Mill continued in another tweet. "It will happen to anybody with success & power grow,stay strong and move forward!"

In addition to baby Czar, Mill is a father of two other sons from his previous relationships. He named them Murad and Rihmeek.

