Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Are Not Getting Back Together, But 'It Could Happen'

WENN/Adriana M. Barraza
According to a source, 'this past year more than ever Kylie was able to focus on being the best mom she can be and co-parent' with the 'SICKO MODE' rapper, with whom she shares daughter Stormi.

  • May 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott (II) recently sparked rumors that they might be giving their failed romance another chance as she was revealed to fly to Miami for his 29th birthday. However, a new report shut down the speculation, much to fans' dismay.

Explaining the nature of the Kylie Cosmetics founder and the "SICKO MODE" rapper, a source spills to HollywoodLife.com, "Kylie has always remained close with Travis even after their split, so there’s no way she was skipping his birthday celebration." The insider adds that while 'Kylie will always hold a special place for Travis as the father of her daughter," the pair are "not officially back together despite what some may think."

"They have this great chemistry and a great connection, but they were partying, having fun and being playful. There's really nothing more to it at this point," the insider goes on to say. "It was all in good fun and at the end of the day, they're more friends than anything. Kylie and Travis have really busy schedules, but they always make sure to take time to connect for the sake of Stormi."

Another source notes, "This past year more than ever Kylie was able to focus on being the best mom she can be and co-parent with Travis to the best of their abilities. They really were able to bond as parents and give the best for Stormi because he wasn't busy touring, and she wasn’t at events all the time."

"And Kylie still has so much respect and love for Travis and makes sure to show that to him day in and day out. What's important is that she wants to have an incredible friendship with Travis and if a relationship is rekindled, that would be amazing. But they are not forcing anything to happen either way," the insider continues. "They are only having a good time and that is what was had at his birthday. And she is all about showing the utmost respect for him and not worrying about labels. They aren't official but it could happen. They have no bad feelings about each other one bit."

To celebrate her baby daddy's milestone, Kylie and Travis were snapped having dinner at a "bird's nest" booth at Komodo restaurant on May 2. The pair, who share daughter Stormi together, allegedly continued the celebration by partying together at LIV nightclub where they were said to be "very close and affectionate."

