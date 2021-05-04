Kylie Jenner 'Very Close and Affectionate' With Travis Scott During His Birthday Party in Miami

Instagram/Avalon Celebrity

Though the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star and her ex-boyfriend look very much 'together' during the night party, the former couple was said to have 'not fully back together.'

May 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kylie Jenner continued to add fuel to her reconciliation rumors with Travis Scott (II). Having traveled cross country just to help her ex-boyfriend celebrate his 29th birthday in Miami, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star was reportedly seen "very close and affectionate" with him when they were together.

The 23-year-old flew from California to Miami to join her ex on Sunday, May 2. Though her ex turned 29 on Friday, April 30, his birthday celebration lasted through the weekend, and she did not miss the fun. "They were very close and affectionate," a source told PEOPLE about the exes' time together. The insider added, "They kept flirting and looked happy."

Kylie Jenner flew from California to Miami.

"They definitely seemed to be together, without making a big deal of being together," another insider added. The source went on to note that although the former couple, who split in 2019, looked very much "together" during the outing, the two were "not fully back together." The insider added, "Even after they split, they always spent a lot of time together."

The so-called inside source further spilled, "They are great co-parents and love hanging out. They share a fun life with Stormi but have separate homes. They haven't dated anyone else seriously since they split though. It always seemed possible that they would get back together."

For the night outing, the reality TV star and her ex had dinner with a group of friends at Komodo. A source told E! News, "The night started with dinner at Komodo, where Kylie and Travis were seen walking through the restaurant together with their security detail. The two dined and drank at an exclusive birds nest table in the outdoor garden where she was wearing a multi-colored rainbow dress."

Kylie herself took to her Instagram to show off her sexy maxi dress. In the post, she was also seen wearing heels and holding a tiny pink purse. She simply captioned the photo, "Blurry nights." Later that night, she appeared to have changed her dress into a new outfit and went to club LIV, where the rapper was scheduled to perform.

Kylie Jenner joined Travis Scott's birthday celebration in Miami.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder also offered a glimpse of her night out via Instagram Story. In one Story, she could be seen sticking her foot out to touch Travis, who was dancing to the music, while the two were at LIV. An insider told E!, "Kylie remained in the public view the entire time, sitting in the DJ booth dancing and laughing and wearing jeans with a bright yellow top."

On Monday, May 3, Kylie put out a series of photos on Instagram. While one image captured the city's night view, two others saw her posing against a wall and inside a car. She captioned the post, "Oh you wanna know where i'm at?"

Kylie Jenner shared a sweet birthday tribute to Travis Scott.

Before joining Travis in Miami, Kylie posted a birthday tribute to him on her Instagram Story. On April 30, she shared a series of photos that displayed the sweet moments her rapper ex had with their daughter Stormi. One of the images captured the father-daughter duo cuddled in a ball pit, while another one saw their 3-year-old gave her father a kiss on the cheek.