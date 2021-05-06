Erica Mena Threatens to 'Beat' Wendy Williams' 'A**' on Twitter

WENN/FayesVision/Derrick Salte Celebrity

After Wendy talks on her talk show about Erica having another child with husband Safaree Samuels, the 'Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood' star takes to Twitter to slam the 56-year-old TV host.

AceShowbiz - Erica Mena was not thrilled when she found out that Wendy Williams talked about her pregnancy and marriage in a new episode of her talk show. Taking to her Twitter account, the "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" star threatened to beat the TV host down.

On Wednesday, May 5, Erica wrote, "At this point, let's link up so I can beat your a**." The expecting mom added, "Your ex husband didn't do a good enough job."

Her aggresive tweet arrived after Wendy tackled the news of her and husband Safaree Samuels expecting their second child together. "Safaree and Erica Mena are having another baby," the 56-year-old told the audience. "They announced it the other day and a lot of their fans commented that they shouldn't have another child together."

"Anyway, the thing about these two is that they're always fighting and threatening divorce," Wendy noted. After playing a video of Erica addressing "nasty" comments about her and Safaree's marriage, Wendy said, "We're not trying to be anything, you're the one putting it out there, Erica. You and Safaree."

"I don't know much about you Erica, but I know Safaree enough. Y'all need to stop fighting and threatening divorce so much. And, you all need to grow up and grow into being parents. And if you don't wanna be married, then just get divorced and co-parent," Wendy added. "Babies don't save marriages, but good luck with at least your first six months."

Safaree and Erica, who share a daughter named Safire together, announced baby No. 2 news earlier this month. Sharing a steamy pic of him and Erica with glamorous "bank robbery" theme, the rapper stated in the caption, "Safire got a new sibling. new baby who dis ?? #2under2 time to get neutered now I need a chef and a nanny."

Erica, meanwhile, shared similar picture and wrote in the caption, "More Life. Who wants that perfect love story anyway."