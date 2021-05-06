Zonnique Calmly Handles Fan Trolling Her Over T.I. and Tiny's Sex Trafficking Scandal

Instagram/WENN/Avalon Celebrity

During an Instagram Live session, a male fan joins the daughter of the Xscape singer and randomly asks Zonnique, 'So, question, when is your parents going to jail for taking all them people?'

May 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - T.I. and Tiny (Tameka Cottle)'s sex trafickking allegations unsurprisingly affected their family members. Tiny's daughter Zonnique had to face fan's trolling during an Instagram Live session, though she was praised by Internet users for being able to handle it maturely.

While going on Instagram Live on Wednesday, May 5, a fan joined her session. The male fan first said that he wanted to show her his rap skills before he randomly asked, "So, question, when is your parents going to jail for taking all them people?" Zonnique looked confused, though the fan continued, "How many kids are in the dungeon? When they going to jail?"

Not letting Zonnique respond, the fan continued to confront Zonnique over the scandal surrounding her mom and stepfather. "I'm scared I'm gonna be picked up in a white big van. I don't want to get picked up. ... You want to take me too? You want to take us out?" the fan pressed Zonnique who responded coyly, "Nobody even want you."

At one point, the fan started yelling at Zonnique. However, the new mom looked unbothered as she calmly drank her water while the fan was on fire. "Free the people! Free the people in the dungeon! I hear them down screaming!" the fan demanded.

When Zonnique challenged him to find "them," the fan answered, "It's in your basement! Let them out!" Zonnique then set the record straight that she doesn't live with her parents.

Internet users applauded Zonnique for her classy reaction to the trolling. "this is so out of pocket and embarrassing #cloutchase Not a joke, good bye," an unimpressed fan wrote in an Instagram comment. Another user penned, "Smh why go on her page doing all that he shouldve shifted that energy towards the parents or juss mind his business and let the law handle them she is not her parents she is her own person."

"Kids are off limits!!!! You needed to take that up with Tiny and TI. Dead a** wrong for this," another user opined. "Who is this clown? He give the gay community a bagg name. Niq niq handled herself with class bc baby bottom would of gotten cussed out by fish. Me im fish #notagoodlook," added someone else.

T.I. and Tiny denied all sexual assault allegations against them. "These allegations are nothing more than the continuation of a sordid shakedown campaign that began on social media and now attempts to manipulate the press and misuse the justice system," their lawyer previously stressed. He further dubbed the accusations "baseless and unjustified," before adding, "We fully expect that if these claims are thoroughly and fairly investigated, no charges will be forthcoming."