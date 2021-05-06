 
 

Perrie Edwards Unhappy to Dress Up as Guy for Little Mix's New Music Video

Edwards recalls crying because she thought she looked stupid wearing a man's clothes for her girl group's music video which came out recently to support new single 'Confetti'.

  • May 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Little Mix star Perrie Edwards was far from happy when she discovered she'd have to dress and behave like a guy for the group's new "Confetti" video.

The pop star admits she's too much of a "girly-girl" to play a man and felt way out of her comfort zone.

"I actually think I cried," Perrie told the BBC's Nick Grimshaw. "I was like, 'I can't be a boy, I'm not very good at it!' It was really hard because like, Jade was living her best life. She was like, 'I wear baggy stuff anyway, I love being like, slouched...' "

Bandmate Jade Thirlwall agreed, explaining she had a blast, "It was probably the most fun we've ever had on a video shoot. We obviously are the male versions of ourselves..."

"It was something that we've wanted to do for such a long time. It took about six, seven hours getting prosthetics done for it, so we really went all in... We really delivered."

But Perrie thought she looked "stupid" as a guy.

"I think that's why it was good, 'cos we just went against the stereotype and lived our best lives," she added. "It was fun but the prosthetics, jeez. When they peeled them off at the end of the day, it was like taking off your bra. It was the best feeling in the world."

