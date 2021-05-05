 
 

Luke Bryan Learns About Story He Fathered Maren Morris' Baby Boy From His Mother

When appearing on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', the 'American Idol' judge sets the record straight on the tabloid tale, recalling that he got a call from his mother when having a coffee.

AceShowbiz - Luke Bryan has shot down ridiculous rumors suggesting he's the father of Maren Morris' baby boy.

The country star and "American Idol" judge addressed the story, which is doing the rounds online, while appearing on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" on Tuesday, May 4, revealing he heard the "news" from his mother.

"I'm having coffee and my mother calls me and she goes, 'I'm sitting here reading some gossip thing... It says you fathered Maren Morris' child,' and I'm like, 'Oh my gosh. I do not need this today,' " the 44-year-old recalled.

Ironically, Luke was just about to record his current single, "Waves", which was written by Maren's husband Ryan Hurd, and he brought up the tabloid tale with him. "I said, 'Buddy, I think we need to talk,' " he confessed.

Luke then told Ellen, "I am not the father."

Maren has also commented on the tale - and Luke's "Ellen" moment, tweeting, "Thanks for clearing this one up @LukeBryanOnline @RyanHurd." Weeks prior, the "Chasing After You" singer poked fun at the mistaken paternity claim. Sharing a a screenshot of the misleading article by The Sun, she wrote on Instagram Story, "I guess the cat's outta the bag."

Maren Morris' Twitter Post

Maren Morris reacted to Luke Bryan's clarification on her son's paternity.

Her husband Ryan has apparently found the funny side of the false narrative. Posting two screenshots of the article, he jested, "DAMN YOU @LUKEBRYAN I DEMAND A PATERNITY TEST."

Maren and Ryan share a one-year-old son Hayes Andrew together. Luke, in the meantime, has two sons, 13-year-old Thomas Boyer "Bo" Bryan and 10-year-old Tatum "Tate" Christopher Bryan with his wife of 14 years, Caroline Boyer.

