 
 

Tom Cavanagh and Carlos Valdes Bid Farewell to 'The Flash' After Seven Seasons

Tom Cavanagh and Carlos Valdes Bid Farewell to 'The Flash' After Seven Seasons
The CW
TV

The original stars of The CW series will not be returning for an eighth season while fellow castmates Candice Patton and Danielle Panabaker are negotiating new deals.

  • May 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - Original "The Flash" castmates Tom Cavanagh and Carlos Valdes have exited the show ahead of its eighth season.

Cavanagh, who played Eobard Thawne/Reverse-Flash and Harrison Wells on the long-running show, was slated to end his tenure as a series regular at the end of season seven, according to Deadline, but the pandemic forced him to quit the show before filming his swansong episode, and Valdes, who plays Cisco Ramon, will end his run with an appearance in the season seven finale.

"Tom and Carlos have been an integral part of our show for seven seasons, and will be greatly missed," "The Flash" executive producer and showrunner Eric Wallace said in a statement to Deadline. "Both are incredible talents who created beloved characters that fans and audiences around the world have come to love, which is why we are happily keeping the door open for return appearances."

  See also...

Among their fellow original castmates, Grant Gustin is contracted to return as Barry Allen/The Flash for season eight, while Candice Patton and Danielle Panabaker are negotiating new deals.

Cavanagh himself seemed to have hinted at his exit back in February 2020. At the time, he put out a reflective post about his time with the series. "It has been a joy creating and playing the myriad Wells that make up 'Wells st' on #theFlash," he captioned his post.

"At times brusque, sunny, capricious, and perpetually shameless, they will always be linked by a single unbreakable thread of gratitude," the 57-year-old continued sharing his thought. "My thanks to everyone on all sides of the screen that makes up this wee superhero show of ours. "

You can share this post!

Bill Gates' Estranged Wife Agrees Not to Seek Spousal Support in $130 Billion Divorce Battle

Luke Bryan Learns About Story He Fathered Maren Morris' Baby Boy From His Mother
Related Posts
Billy Crudup Quits 'The Flash'

Billy Crudup Quits 'The Flash'

Ray Fisher Reacts to Being Removed From 'The Flash' Movie

Ray Fisher Reacts to Being Removed From 'The Flash' Movie

Ray Fisher Dropped From 'The Flash' Movie After He Criticizes DC Boss

Ray Fisher Dropped From 'The Flash' Movie After He Criticizes DC Boss

The CW Shuts Down 'The Flash' Season 7 Production Following Positive COVID-19 Test

The CW Shuts Down 'The Flash' Season 7 Production Following Positive COVID-19 Test

Most Read
'American Idol': Viewers Are Enraged After Fan-Favorite Is Eliminated Following a Twist
TV

'American Idol': Viewers Are Enraged After Fan-Favorite Is Eliminated Following a Twist

Arnold Schwarzenegger Grateful to Stan Lee for Creating His Dream Role in 'Superhero Kindergarten'

Arnold Schwarzenegger Grateful to Stan Lee for Creating His Dream Role in 'Superhero Kindergarten'

'RHOA' Reunion: Porsha Williams Hints at LaToya Ali Hookup at Cynthia Bailey's Bachelorette Party

'RHOA' Reunion: Porsha Williams Hints at LaToya Ali Hookup at Cynthia Bailey's Bachelorette Party

Toni Collette to Star Opposite Colin Firth on HBO Max's Crime Drama 'The Staircase'

Toni Collette to Star Opposite Colin Firth on HBO Max's Crime Drama 'The Staircase'

Linda Evans Gets Candid About Regret Over 'Dynasty' Exit

Linda Evans Gets Candid About Regret Over 'Dynasty' Exit

Netflix Apologizes to 'Byron Baes' Cast for 'Hated' PR Post Amid Backlash

Netflix Apologizes to 'Byron Baes' Cast for 'Hated' PR Post Amid Backlash

Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X and Others Tapped to Appear in Final Episodes of 'SNL' Season 46

Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X and Others Tapped to Appear in Final Episodes of 'SNL' Season 46

Kim Kardashian 'Feels Like a Loser' Amid Kanye West Divorce

Kim Kardashian 'Feels Like a Loser' Amid Kanye West Divorce

'Sex and the City' Reboot Gets Three Women of Color Added to Cast Ensemble

'Sex and the City' Reboot Gets Three Women of Color Added to Cast Ensemble

Will Smith to Document His Journey to Get Back in Shape on New Docuseries

Will Smith to Document His Journey to Get Back in Shape on New Docuseries

Peabody Awards 2021 Unveils 'Euphoria' and 'Ted Lasso' Among Its Nominees

Peabody Awards 2021 Unveils 'Euphoria' and 'Ted Lasso' Among Its Nominees

Elizabeth Olsen to Play Real-Life Axe Murderer on New Series 'Love and Death'

Elizabeth Olsen to Play Real-Life Axe Murderer on New Series 'Love and Death'

Chelsea Houska Offers This Reason for Departure From 'Teen Mom 2'

Chelsea Houska Offers This Reason for Departure From 'Teen Mom 2'