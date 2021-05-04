Kristin Cavallari Says She's 'Focusing on Me' When Asked About Her Special Someone

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Very Cavallari' star appears to confirm her relationship status in a new interview, more than a month after she reportedly called it quits with comedian Jeff Dye.

AceShowbiz - Kristin Cavallari appeared to have confirmed her relationship status. When asked about her special someone in a new interview, the "Very Cavallari" star played coy and said she's "focusing on [herself]" instead.

The 34-year-old made the revelation when speaking to E!'s Daily Pop on Monday, May 3. "I'm focusing on me and taking care of my babes. That's it," she stated, referencing her three kids shared with ex-husband Jay Cutler, sons Camden and Jaxon, as well as daughter Saylor.

Elsewhere in the chat, "The Hills" alum also opened up about how she feels ahead of Mother's Day. "I am excited. My kids are eight, six and five now so they're a little bit older where they can make me breakfast," she raved. "But honestly for me, all I care about is no electronics. All I want to be is in my sweats all day and just be outside and be all together."

The interview came more than a month after reports about Kristin breaking up with beau Jeff Dye made media headlines. Offering more details about their split, a source told Entertainment Tonight, "She enjoyed Jeff's company and he made her laugh, which she loved, but she never really saw anything long-term happening between them, especially with co-parenting being such a new thing for her right now."

"She's focusing on the growth of her business and her kids," the so-called insider went on noting. "A serious relationship was never top of mind, at least for right now."

Kristin and Jeff were first linked in October 2020 after being spotted locking lips during a night out in the Fulton Market district in Chicago. Months later, the then-couple exchanged "I love you" during an Instagram Live session. Before Valentine's Day 2021, they were seen sharing a casual coffee and shopping day in California.

Before being an item with the comedian, Kristin was married to Jay for almost seven years. In April 2020, however, they shocked the public by announcing that they were getting a divorce.