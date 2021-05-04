 
 

Kristin Cavallari Says She's 'Focusing on Me' When Asked About Her Special Someone

Kristin Cavallari Says She's 'Focusing on Me' When Asked About Her Special Someone
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Very Cavallari' star appears to confirm her relationship status in a new interview, more than a month after she reportedly called it quits with comedian Jeff Dye.

  • May 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kristin Cavallari appeared to have confirmed her relationship status. When asked about her special someone in a new interview, the "Very Cavallari" star played coy and said she's "focusing on [herself]" instead.

The 34-year-old made the revelation when speaking to E!'s Daily Pop on Monday, May 3. "I'm focusing on me and taking care of my babes. That's it," she stated, referencing her three kids shared with ex-husband Jay Cutler, sons Camden and Jaxon, as well as daughter Saylor.

Elsewhere in the chat, "The Hills" alum also opened up about how she feels ahead of Mother's Day. "I am excited. My kids are eight, six and five now so they're a little bit older where they can make me breakfast," she raved. "But honestly for me, all I care about is no electronics. All I want to be is in my sweats all day and just be outside and be all together."

  See also...

The interview came more than a month after reports about Kristin breaking up with beau Jeff Dye made media headlines. Offering more details about their split, a source told Entertainment Tonight, "She enjoyed Jeff's company and he made her laugh, which she loved, but she never really saw anything long-term happening between them, especially with co-parenting being such a new thing for her right now."

"She's focusing on the growth of her business and her kids," the so-called insider went on noting. "A serious relationship was never top of mind, at least for right now."

Kristin and Jeff were first linked in October 2020 after being spotted locking lips during a night out in the Fulton Market district in Chicago. Months later, the then-couple exchanged "I love you" during an Instagram Live session. Before Valentine's Day 2021, they were seen sharing a casual coffee and shopping day in California.

Before being an item with the comedian, Kristin was married to Jay for almost seven years. In April 2020, however, they shocked the public by announcing that they were getting a divorce.

You can share this post!

Talas Singer Phil Naro Lost Battle With Tongue Cancer

Ciara Unable to Hold Back Laughter Seeing Russell Wilson Post-Wisdom Teeth Removal
Related Posts
Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler Facing $500K Lawsuit After Their Dog Allegedly 'Disfigured' a Man

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler Facing $500K Lawsuit After Their Dog Allegedly 'Disfigured' a Man

Kristin Cavallari Claimed to Not See Anything Long-Term Happening With Jeff Dye Amid Split Reports

Kristin Cavallari Claimed to Not See Anything Long-Term Happening With Jeff Dye Amid Split Reports

Kristin Cavallari and Austen Kroll Blame 'Jealous' Exes for Torpedoing Their Innocent Friendship

Kristin Cavallari and Austen Kroll Blame 'Jealous' Exes for Torpedoing Their Innocent Friendship

Kristin Cavallari Seemingly Takes a Jab at Madison LeCroy With Jennifer Lopez Exercise Session

Kristin Cavallari Seemingly Takes a Jab at Madison LeCroy With Jennifer Lopez Exercise Session

Most Read
Yaya Mayweather Talks About Motherhood, Gushes Over Her Son With NBA YoungBoy
Celebrity

Yaya Mayweather Talks About Motherhood, Gushes Over Her Son With NBA YoungBoy

Tristan Thompson's Legal Team Sends Sydney Chase Cease and Desist Twice Despite Her Denial

Tristan Thompson's Legal Team Sends Sydney Chase Cease and Desist Twice Despite Her Denial

Beyonce's Daughter Blue Ivy Grown Much Taller in Rare Family Pic With Twin Siblings

Beyonce's Daughter Blue Ivy Grown Much Taller in Rare Family Pic With Twin Siblings

Drake Accused of Breaking Singer Naomi Sharon's Engagement by Sleeping With Her

Drake Accused of Breaking Singer Naomi Sharon's Engagement by Sleeping With Her

Safaree Samuels Plans to 'Get Neutered' While Announcing Erica Mena's Second Pregnancy

Safaree Samuels Plans to 'Get Neutered' While Announcing Erica Mena's Second Pregnancy

Shock G Laid to Rest After Intimate Funeral Service

Shock G Laid to Rest After Intimate Funeral Service

Tristan Thompson's Alleged BM Claims He Has Another Baby on the Way

Tristan Thompson's Alleged BM Claims He Has Another Baby on the Way

Boosie Badazz Shouts at Female Fan for Trying to Touch Him at Concert

Boosie Badazz Shouts at Female Fan for Trying to Touch Him at Concert

Kelly Clarkson Finally Sells Her Tennessee Mansion After 4 Years on the Market

Kelly Clarkson Finally Sells Her Tennessee Mansion After 4 Years on the Market

Billie Eilish Shows Her Curves in Lingerie for British Vogue Magazine

Billie Eilish Shows Her Curves in Lingerie for British Vogue Magazine

Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas Spark Wedding Rumors Months After His Divorce Finalization

Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas Spark Wedding Rumors Months After His Divorce Finalization

Billie Eilish Applauded by Hailey Baldwin, Bella Hadid and More for Her Sexy Magazine Cover

Billie Eilish Applauded by Hailey Baldwin, Bella Hadid and More for Her Sexy Magazine Cover

Lionel Richie Remembers Late Father Through Clasped Hands Sculpture

Lionel Richie Remembers Late Father Through Clasped Hands Sculpture