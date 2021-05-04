Kelly Osbourne on Being Candid About Relapse: I Never Want to Be One of Those People That Lies

Instagram Celebrity

Weeks after opening up about suffering a setback in her battle with addiction, the daughter of Ozzy Osbourne claims she felt disgusting one week after ordering a glass of wine at a party.

May 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kelly Osbourne felt "disgusting" after her recent relapse. The 36-year-old star became teetotal in 2017 after battling with addiction, but she suffered a setback earlier this year and last month (April 21) revealed she had suffered a relapse after having a glass of wine at a party.

"I was literally sitting there and I saw these people by a pool, and I was like, 'Oh yeah, I can do that now', and I ordered a glass of wine...," Kelly tells Entertainment Tonight. "Cut to one week later, she's disgusting and a hot mess covered in food and drunk and I'm like, 'No, this is not me. I am not doing this'."

Now, the former reality TV star hopes she can help others by being open about her struggles, adding, "I don't consider myself a role model, but because I am in the public eye and I do have these issues and I am open about it, people do look to me. I never want to be one of those people that lies about where I'm at, what I'm doing."

"The Osbournes" star first opened up about her relapse in an Instagram post last month (April 21), stating, "This is a little hard for me to talk about but I've always promised you I will be honest with you about where I'm at and what's going on on my road to recovery. I relapsed, not proud of it but I'm back on track and I will be doing a podcast this week where I tell everybody about what's going on and what happened."

"I just want to let you know that I'm sober today and I'm going to be sober tomorrow. But I've truly learned that it is just one day at a time and I wanted to tell you guys the truth cause I never ever want to lie to you. Thank you so much for your support and love and you'll be hearing from me soon."