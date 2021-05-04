 
 

Britney Spears Finds It Unfortunate People Dwell on Negative Times in Her Life

Britney Spears Finds It Unfortunate People Dwell on Negative Times in Her Life
Instagram
Celebrity

Blasting 'hypocritical' documentaries about her life, the 'Toxic' singer reminds others that while she had her fair share of pretty tough times, she had way more amazing times.

  • May 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears has urged fans to stop dwelling on her "Toxic" past, insisting her future is a lot brighter.

The pop star admits the recent New York Times documentary "Framing Britney Spears" was an interesting look back at her personal troubles and her longstanding conservatorship, but she insists she is so much more than a crazy singer with issues.

After previously confessing she "cried for two weeks" due to all the attention surrounding the TV movie, Britney has released a new statement via Instagram, joking, "Geez!!!! 2021 is definitely way better than 2020 but I never knew it was gonna be like THIS!!!"

"So many documentaries about me this year with other people's takes on my life... what can I say... I'm deeply flattered!!!! These documentaries are so hypocritical... they criticize the media and then do the same thing????? D**n... I don't know y'all but I'm thrilled to remind you all that although I've had some pretty tough times in my life... I've had waaaayyyy more amazing times in my life and unfortunately my friends... I think the world is more interested in the negative [sic]."

  See also...

"isn't this supposed to be a business and society about THE FUTURE???? Why highlight the most negative and traumatizing times in my life from forever ago????"

The "Lucky" singer then posted a video of herself dancing, before returning to social media to talk about her summer plans, adding, "I have so many trips I'm looking forward to taking this summer and I can't wait to dance in different studios!!!! I'm hoping to get a miniature koi pond in my backyard as well... I'm so grateful for my beautiful backyard!!!! @betterhomesandgardens should put me on their cover..."

"I'm no @MarthaStewart that's for sure... but I will tell you I have the finest garden here in LA. I hope you're all living your best lives and s**t or as @parishilton would say SLIVING!!! I know I am [sic]."

You can share this post!

Kelly Osbourne on Being Candid About Relapse: I Never Want to Be One of Those People That Lies

Lucinda Williams Hopes to Make Live Concert Return in the Summer After Secret 2020 Stroke
Related Posts
Britney Spears' Father Uses Her Alleged Dementia to Justify Conservatorship

Britney Spears' Father Uses Her Alleged Dementia to Justify Conservatorship

Britney Spears Gains Chance to Speak at Conservatorship Hearing

Britney Spears Gains Chance to Speak at Conservatorship Hearing

Britney's Dad Fires Back at Mom, Accuses Her of Exploiting the Star's Pain

Britney's Dad Fires Back at Mom, Accuses Her of Exploiting the Star's Pain

Fans Find Britney Spears' Black Lives Matter Post 'Racist'

Fans Find Britney Spears' Black Lives Matter Post 'Racist'

Most Read
Yaya Mayweather Talks About Motherhood, Gushes Over Her Son With NBA YoungBoy
Celebrity

Yaya Mayweather Talks About Motherhood, Gushes Over Her Son With NBA YoungBoy

Tristan Thompson's Legal Team Sends Sydney Chase Cease and Desist Twice Despite Her Denial

Tristan Thompson's Legal Team Sends Sydney Chase Cease and Desist Twice Despite Her Denial

Beyonce's Daughter Blue Ivy Grown Much Taller in Rare Family Pic With Twin Siblings

Beyonce's Daughter Blue Ivy Grown Much Taller in Rare Family Pic With Twin Siblings

Drake Accused of Breaking Singer Naomi Sharon's Engagement by Sleeping With Her

Drake Accused of Breaking Singer Naomi Sharon's Engagement by Sleeping With Her

Safaree Samuels Plans to 'Get Neutered' While Announcing Erica Mena's Second Pregnancy

Safaree Samuels Plans to 'Get Neutered' While Announcing Erica Mena's Second Pregnancy

Shock G Laid to Rest After Intimate Funeral Service

Shock G Laid to Rest After Intimate Funeral Service

Tristan Thompson's Alleged BM Claims He Has Another Baby on the Way

Tristan Thompson's Alleged BM Claims He Has Another Baby on the Way

Boosie Badazz Shouts at Female Fan for Trying to Touch Him at Concert

Boosie Badazz Shouts at Female Fan for Trying to Touch Him at Concert

Kelly Clarkson Finally Sells Her Tennessee Mansion After 4 Years on the Market

Kelly Clarkson Finally Sells Her Tennessee Mansion After 4 Years on the Market

Billie Eilish Shows Her Curves in Lingerie for British Vogue Magazine

Billie Eilish Shows Her Curves in Lingerie for British Vogue Magazine

Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas Spark Wedding Rumors Months After His Divorce Finalization

Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas Spark Wedding Rumors Months After His Divorce Finalization

Billie Eilish Applauded by Hailey Baldwin, Bella Hadid and More for Her Sexy Magazine Cover

Billie Eilish Applauded by Hailey Baldwin, Bella Hadid and More for Her Sexy Magazine Cover

Lionel Richie Remembers Late Father Through Clasped Hands Sculpture

Lionel Richie Remembers Late Father Through Clasped Hands Sculpture