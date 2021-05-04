 
 

Kevin Spacey Has Judge Sided With Him on Sexual Assault Accuser's Anonymity

Kevin Spacey Has Judge Sided With Him on Sexual Assault Accuser's Anonymity
WENN/Petra Schonberger
Celebrity

A New York judge has ruled the lawsuit filed against the former 'House of Cards' star cannot go forward if the man identified only as C.D. chooses to remain anonymous.

  • May 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - A New York judge has ruled a sexual assault lawsuit filed against disgraced actor Kevin Spacey cannot go forward if the plaintiff chooses to remain anonymous.

A man only identified in legal papers as "C.D." joined forces with former child actor Anthony Rapp last September (2020) to take Spacey to court, with both alleged victims accusing the "House of Cards" star of abusive behaviour when they were both just 14.

However, on Monday, May 3, Judge Lewis A. Kaplan refused to allow the case to move forward if C.D. does not come forward with his full name.

The plaintiff, now in his 50s, has previously indicated he will withdraw from the legal action if forced to come out publicly, with his lawyers arguing doing so would trigger his post-traumatic stress disorder.

  See also...

But the judge disagreed, noting the man has previously shared his side of the story with a number of media outlets, including in an article for Vulture in 2017, at the height of the #MeToo movement against sexual misconduct.

"The evidence suggests that C.D. knowingly and repeatedly took the risk that any of these individuals at one point or another would reveal his true identity in a manner that would bring that identity to wide public attention, particularly given Spacey's celebrity," Kaplan wrote.

He also insisted shielding the identity of the plaintiff could impair Spacey's ability to defend himself, "C.D. has actively pursued this lawsuit - including by recruiting his co-plaintiff [Rapp]. He seeks $40 million in damages. He makes serious charges and, as a result, has put his credibility in issue [sic]."

In the suit, C.D. claimed Spacey took advantage of the then-teenager on a number of occasions in the early 1980s, and tried to have anal sex with him during their final encounter, when the male repeatedly resisted and said "no," reports Variety.

He is suing for assault and battery, and infliction of emotional distress.

You can share this post!

Emily Mortimer Reveals Her Battle With Social Anxiety

Prince Harry Reminds No Community Should Be Left Behind in COVID Vaccine Benefit Concert Speech
Related Posts
Kevin Spacey Accused of Groping 'House of Cards' Production Assistant and Young Actor

Kevin Spacey Accused of Groping 'House of Cards' Production Assistant and Young Actor

Kevin Spacey Returns With New Video to Tell His Struggling Fans: 'You're Not Alone'

Kevin Spacey Returns With New Video to Tell His Struggling Fans: 'You're Not Alone'

Kevin Spacey Compares Job Loss From COVID-19 Crisis to His Downfall Due to Sex Assault Allegations

Kevin Spacey Compares Job Loss From COVID-19 Crisis to His Downfall Due to Sex Assault Allegations

Kevin Spacey Settles Sexual Assault Case Filed by Masseur After Plaintiff's Death

Kevin Spacey Settles Sexual Assault Case Filed by Masseur After Plaintiff's Death

Most Read
Yaya Mayweather Talks About Motherhood, Gushes Over Her Son With NBA YoungBoy
Celebrity

Yaya Mayweather Talks About Motherhood, Gushes Over Her Son With NBA YoungBoy

Tristan Thompson's Legal Team Sends Sydney Chase Cease and Desist Twice Despite Her Denial

Tristan Thompson's Legal Team Sends Sydney Chase Cease and Desist Twice Despite Her Denial

Beyonce's Daughter Blue Ivy Grown Much Taller in Rare Family Pic With Twin Siblings

Beyonce's Daughter Blue Ivy Grown Much Taller in Rare Family Pic With Twin Siblings

Drake Accused of Breaking Singer Naomi Sharon's Engagement by Sleeping With Her

Drake Accused of Breaking Singer Naomi Sharon's Engagement by Sleeping With Her

Safaree Samuels Plans to 'Get Neutered' While Announcing Erica Mena's Second Pregnancy

Safaree Samuels Plans to 'Get Neutered' While Announcing Erica Mena's Second Pregnancy

Shock G Laid to Rest After Intimate Funeral Service

Shock G Laid to Rest After Intimate Funeral Service

Tristan Thompson's Alleged BM Claims He Has Another Baby on the Way

Tristan Thompson's Alleged BM Claims He Has Another Baby on the Way

Boosie Badazz Shouts at Female Fan for Trying to Touch Him at Concert

Boosie Badazz Shouts at Female Fan for Trying to Touch Him at Concert

Kelly Clarkson Finally Sells Her Tennessee Mansion After 4 Years on the Market

Kelly Clarkson Finally Sells Her Tennessee Mansion After 4 Years on the Market

Billie Eilish Shows Her Curves in Lingerie for British Vogue Magazine

Billie Eilish Shows Her Curves in Lingerie for British Vogue Magazine

Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas Spark Wedding Rumors Months After His Divorce Finalization

Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas Spark Wedding Rumors Months After His Divorce Finalization

Billie Eilish Applauded by Hailey Baldwin, Bella Hadid and More for Her Sexy Magazine Cover

Billie Eilish Applauded by Hailey Baldwin, Bella Hadid and More for Her Sexy Magazine Cover

Lionel Richie Remembers Late Father Through Clasped Hands Sculpture

Lionel Richie Remembers Late Father Through Clasped Hands Sculpture