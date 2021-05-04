 
 

Prince Harry Reminds No Community Should Be Left Behind in COVID Vaccine Benefit Concert Speech

Prince Harry Reminds No Community Should Be Left Behind in COVID Vaccine Benefit Concert Speech
WENN/David Sims
Celebrity

Making a special public appearance at 'Global Citizen VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World', the Duke of Sussex urges people to work together to help end the coronavirus pandemic.

  • May 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - Prince Harry made a special public appearance during the "Global Citizen VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World" at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Sunday, May 2.

The Duke of Sussex took to the stage during the event to deliver an impassioned speech, encouraging people to work together to help end the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are at a defining moment in the global fight against COVID-19," began Harry. "Tonight is a celebration of each of you here, the vaccinated frontline workers in the audience and the millions of frontline heroes around the world."

"You spent the last year battling courageously and selflessly to protect us all. You served and sacrificed, put yourselves in harm's way and with bravery knowing the costs. We owe you an incredible depth of gratitude, thank you."

He continued, "But we're also coming together because this pandemic cannot end unless we act collectively with an unprecedented commitment to our shared humanity. The vaccine must be distributed to everyone everywhere."

  See also...

"We cannot rest or truly recover until there is fair distribution to every corner of the world. The mission in front of us is one we cannot afford to fail out and that's what tonight is about. The virus does not respect borders and access to the vaccine cannot be determined by geography. It must be accepted as a basic right for all and that is our starting point."

And Harry, who is currently expecting his second child with wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, went on to say that, "None of us should be comfortable thinking that we could be fine when so many others are suffering."

"In reality, and especially with this pandemic, when any suffer, we all suffer," he shared. "We must look beyond ourselves with empathy and compassion for those we know, and those we don't."

"We need to lift up all of humanity and make sure that no person or community is left behind. What we do in this moment will stand in history and tonight, we stand in solidarity with the millions of families across India who are battling a devastating second wave."

The concert was the first public appearance Harry has made since his grandfather Prince Philip's funeral.

You can share this post!

Kevin Spacey Has Judge Sided With Him on Sexual Assault Accuser's Anonymity

Safaree Samuels Plans to 'Get Neutered' While Announcing Erica Mena's Second Pregnancy
Related Posts
'Hot-Headed' Prince Harry 'Embarrassed' Over Oprah Winfrey Bombshell Interview

'Hot-Headed' Prince Harry 'Embarrassed' Over Oprah Winfrey Bombshell Interview

Prince Harry Hails Prince Philip as 'Conservation Champion' to Mark Earth Day

Prince Harry Hails Prince Philip as 'Conservation Champion' to Mark Earth Day

Prince Harry Arrives in Montecito, Doesn't Have One-on-One Chat With Prince Charles

Prince Harry Arrives in Montecito, Doesn't Have One-on-One Chat With Prince Charles

Prince Harry May Stay Longer in the U.K. for Queen Elizabeth's Birthday

Prince Harry May Stay Longer in the U.K. for Queen Elizabeth's Birthday

Most Read
Yaya Mayweather Talks About Motherhood, Gushes Over Her Son With NBA YoungBoy
Celebrity

Yaya Mayweather Talks About Motherhood, Gushes Over Her Son With NBA YoungBoy

Tristan Thompson's Legal Team Sends Sydney Chase Cease and Desist Twice Despite Her Denial

Tristan Thompson's Legal Team Sends Sydney Chase Cease and Desist Twice Despite Her Denial

Beyonce's Daughter Blue Ivy Grown Much Taller in Rare Family Pic With Twin Siblings

Beyonce's Daughter Blue Ivy Grown Much Taller in Rare Family Pic With Twin Siblings

Drake Accused of Breaking Singer Naomi Sharon's Engagement by Sleeping With Her

Drake Accused of Breaking Singer Naomi Sharon's Engagement by Sleeping With Her

Safaree Samuels Plans to 'Get Neutered' While Announcing Erica Mena's Second Pregnancy

Safaree Samuels Plans to 'Get Neutered' While Announcing Erica Mena's Second Pregnancy

Shock G Laid to Rest After Intimate Funeral Service

Shock G Laid to Rest After Intimate Funeral Service

Tristan Thompson's Alleged BM Claims He Has Another Baby on the Way

Tristan Thompson's Alleged BM Claims He Has Another Baby on the Way

Boosie Badazz Shouts at Female Fan for Trying to Touch Him at Concert

Boosie Badazz Shouts at Female Fan for Trying to Touch Him at Concert

Kelly Clarkson Finally Sells Her Tennessee Mansion After 4 Years on the Market

Kelly Clarkson Finally Sells Her Tennessee Mansion After 4 Years on the Market

Billie Eilish Shows Her Curves in Lingerie for British Vogue Magazine

Billie Eilish Shows Her Curves in Lingerie for British Vogue Magazine

Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas Spark Wedding Rumors Months After His Divorce Finalization

Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas Spark Wedding Rumors Months After His Divorce Finalization

Billie Eilish Applauded by Hailey Baldwin, Bella Hadid and More for Her Sexy Magazine Cover

Billie Eilish Applauded by Hailey Baldwin, Bella Hadid and More for Her Sexy Magazine Cover

Lionel Richie Remembers Late Father Through Clasped Hands Sculpture

Lionel Richie Remembers Late Father Through Clasped Hands Sculpture