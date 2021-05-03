 
 

Will Smith Pokes Fun at His Unflattering Dad Bod

Will Smith Pokes Fun at His Unflattering Dad Bod
WENN/Instar
Celebrity

Unashamed to bare his 'worst shape' in his life in a shirtless pic, the 'Bad Boys for Life' actor still receives support from his fans who assure him that he looks just fine with his current body.

  • May 3, 2021

AceShowbiz - Will Smith knew how to poke fun at his unflattering dad bod. Admitting to having been in the "worst shape" of his life, the "Bad Boys for Life" actor confidently showed off his physique on social media.

On Sunday, May 2, the 52-year-old shared on Instagram a picture of himself standing under a tree in an unzipped jacket while wearing a pair of black underwear and slippers. He captioned it, "I'm gonna be real wit yall - I'm in the worst shape of my life."

  See also...

While he was ashamed to bare his tummy, the "Focus" star still received supportive messages from his fans. One user assured him, "Still hot though!" Another chimed in, "does anyone care? remains the hottest man in the world." A third echoed, "STILL LOOK GOOD MY FAM!!!"

Will's post also caught the attention of his famous pals. One in particular was Jenni "JWoww" Farley who replied, "Same, live your best life." His former "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" co-star Nia Long commented, "You still got it baby!!!" Questlove raved, "This is the most amazing post in the history of social media."

Will, who famously starred in action movies, was no stranger in having a muscular body for his character portrayal. When speaking to Men's Journal about his 2016 film "Suicide Squad", he opened up about his struggle to get in shape to play supervillain Deadshot.

"I knew from the very beginning that this was going to be a big movie for me," the father of Willow Smith and Jaden Smith told the outlet. "When you're 47 years old, no injury is a mild injury anymore... I was stepping back to throw a blow, and my calf popped. Everyone heard it. The doctor there told me that I was going to be down for six weeks, but I couldn't allow that."

You can share this post!

Big Sean Allegedly Blocks a Twitter User for Trolling Him Over Old Lyrics

Boosie Badazz Shouts at Female Fan for Trying to Touch Him at Concert
Related Posts
Will Smith to Document His Journey to Get Back in Shape on New Docuseries

Will Smith to Document His Journey to Get Back in Shape on New Docuseries

Will Smith Waits for the Office to Get 'Cleaned up' Before Entering Politics

Will Smith Waits for the Office to Get 'Cleaned up' Before Entering Politics

Will Smith and Jason Derulo Delight Cancer-Stricken Teen With PS5

Will Smith and Jason Derulo Delight Cancer-Stricken Teen With PS5

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Crack Up Over His Crying Memes After Entanglement Confession

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Crack Up Over His Crying Memes After Entanglement Confession

Most Read
Yaya Mayweather Talks About Motherhood, Gushes Over Her Son With NBA YoungBoy
Celebrity

Yaya Mayweather Talks About Motherhood, Gushes Over Her Son With NBA YoungBoy

Tristan Thompson's Legal Team Sends Sydney Chase Cease and Desist Twice Despite Her Denial

Tristan Thompson's Legal Team Sends Sydney Chase Cease and Desist Twice Despite Her Denial

Beyonce's Daughter Blue Ivy Grown Much Taller in Rare Family Pic With Twin Siblings

Beyonce's Daughter Blue Ivy Grown Much Taller in Rare Family Pic With Twin Siblings

Drake Accused of Breaking Singer Naomi Sharon's Engagement by Sleeping With Her

Drake Accused of Breaking Singer Naomi Sharon's Engagement by Sleeping With Her

Safaree Samuels Plans to 'Get Neutered' While Announcing Erica Mena's Second Pregnancy

Safaree Samuels Plans to 'Get Neutered' While Announcing Erica Mena's Second Pregnancy

Shock G Laid to Rest After Intimate Funeral Service

Shock G Laid to Rest After Intimate Funeral Service

Tristan Thompson's Alleged BM Claims He Has Another Baby on the Way

Tristan Thompson's Alleged BM Claims He Has Another Baby on the Way

Boosie Badazz Shouts at Female Fan for Trying to Touch Him at Concert

Boosie Badazz Shouts at Female Fan for Trying to Touch Him at Concert

Kelly Clarkson Finally Sells Her Tennessee Mansion After 4 Years on the Market

Kelly Clarkson Finally Sells Her Tennessee Mansion After 4 Years on the Market

Billie Eilish Shows Her Curves in Lingerie for British Vogue Magazine

Billie Eilish Shows Her Curves in Lingerie for British Vogue Magazine

Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas Spark Wedding Rumors Months After His Divorce Finalization

Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas Spark Wedding Rumors Months After His Divorce Finalization

Billie Eilish Applauded by Hailey Baldwin, Bella Hadid and More for Her Sexy Magazine Cover

Billie Eilish Applauded by Hailey Baldwin, Bella Hadid and More for Her Sexy Magazine Cover

Lionel Richie Remembers Late Father Through Clasped Hands Sculpture

Lionel Richie Remembers Late Father Through Clasped Hands Sculpture