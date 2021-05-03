 
 

Hilary Duff Gushes Over Daughter's Sweet Baby-date Moment With Mandy Moore's Son

Over the adorable picture of her daughter Mae's playdate with the 'This is Us' actress' son Gus, the 'Younger' star writes, 'on the look out for a fall and winter friend.'

  • May 3, 2021

AceShowbiz - Hilary Duff has had a baby date with Mandy Moore. After her 5-week-old baby girl enjoyed a playdate with the "This is Us" star's 2-month-old son, the actress playing Kelsey Peters on "Younger" gushed online over their babies' sweet moment.

Mandy was the first to share the sweet photo of 2-month-old Gus and 1-month-old Mae via Instagram Story. On Saturday, May 1, the actress let out the image of her son innocently looking away from Hilary's daughter, who was crying, as the two were laid down next to one another.

Over the cute picture, the 37-year-old wrote, "When August met Mae: a love story for the ages." She also tagged her husband Taylor Goldsmith, and Hilary as well as Hilary's husband Matthew Koma. Shortly after, Hilary reposted Mandy's post on her own Instagram Story. The 33-year-old added a caption that read, "One the look out for a fall and winter friend..."

  See also...

Hilary Duff via Instagram Story

Hilary Duff gushed over the adorable baby date.

Hilary and her husband Matthew welcomed their third child, Mae, on March 24. At the time, the former "Lizzie McGuire" actress shared the exciting news on Instagram by posting a snap of herself holding the newborn as she and her 2-year-old daughter Banks Violet sat in a birthing pool, while Matthew and her 9-year-old son Luca Cruz looked on.

The "So Yesterday" singer spoke about Luca's present when she gave birth to Mae weeks afterward. During a chat on the "Informed Pregnancy" podcast, she explained why she found it important that her son with ex husband Mike Comrie was by her side during the birthing process.

"It was kind of important for me [for him to be there] because I'm really big on being open and honest with him about how strong women are and what childbirth looks like," she stated. "He knows all about periods and it's important for me to normalize that conversation with him for all the women that are going to be in his life."

