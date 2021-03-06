Tiger Woods Didn't Remember Driving His Car After Terrifying Crash, New Affidavit Reveals

Instagram Celebrity

The affidavit submitted by L.A. County Sheriff's Deputy Johann Schloegl also reveals that a local man, who first responded to the crash scene, found the pro golfer unconscious in the driver's seat.

AceShowbiz - New details about Tiger Woods' conditions in the aftermath of the bad single-vehicle rollover collision have found their way out. L.A. County Sheriff's Deputy Johann Schloegl submitted an affidavit which described an interview with a man who lives in the area where the pro golfer crashed his SUV on February 23.

The new affidavit reveals that the witness, who was the first to respond to the crash scene, found the athlete unconscious in the driver's seat and did not respond to his questions. L.A. County Sheriff's Deputy Carlos Gonzalez arrived at the scene shortly after and he has publicly stated that Woods was unconscious by the time he got there.

Deputy Schloegl additionally wrote in the affidavit that Woods told deputies, both at the crash scene and later at the hospital, that he did not know how the crash occurred and didn't remember driving. Schloegl further noted, "I believe the data will explain how/why the collision occurred."

Deputy Gonzalez previously stated that Woods did not appear to be under the influence of alcohol or any other substance at the time of the crash. Schloegl additionally admitted that he did not seek a search warrant for Woods' blood samples, which could be screened for drugs and alcohol.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva has also been adamant that there would not be any charges filed against the athlete, believing that the crash was "purely an accident."

Schloegl submitted the affidavit on Tuesday, March 2 in Los Angeles County Superior Court as part of a statement of probable cause requesting that a search warrant be approved for the 2021 Genesis GV80 SUV's data recorder, known as a black box. Schloegl requested data from February 22 and 23.

According to recent reports, depending on what is found on the data recoder, Woods may face a charge for misdemeanor reckless driving for causing the incident that landed him in the hospital.