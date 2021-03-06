Daisy Ridley Uses COVID Lockdown to Take Doula Training

WENN/Lia Toby Celebrity

While she would love to support someone have a baby, the 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' actress admits she still finds it 'really uncomfortable' when people approach her in the street.

AceShowbiz - Daisy Ridley picked up a new skill during lockdown - she's now an expert doula.

The "Star Wars" actress wasn't able to work for months in 2020, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and so she used her unexpected free time to take a course in becoming a trained companion for mums-to-be before, during, and after childbirth.

"It was a really amazing thing to do and so beautiful," she told "The Graham Norton Show". "It was great, but I'm not actually going to do it. But, I would love to support someone have a baby."

It was an odd choice for someone who admits she is still getting used to being recognized in public, revealing she finds it "really uncomfortable" when people approach her in the street.

"I'm not used to it," she added. "For the most part people are being really nice, but I'm not a small talk kind of person. It's like, 'I'm not your hero, you like the character I play'. But I'm getting better at it. I also have really good friends. They're incredibly defensive, in an amazing way."

"I was in a supermarket with two of my friends a while back - I was really tired, it was in the morning - and this person started to approach and they just went, 'No, not today'. I was like, 'Thanks guys.' "

In another interview, Daisy explained why she is staying away from social media platforms, such as Facebook and Instagram. "I have managed to separate my personal life well from my professional life, partly probably because I'm not on social media," she said.

The "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" actress went on to add, "The statistics that link them [social media sites] to anxiety are terrifying. I have friends completely addicted to their phone who have suffered with this problem."