 
 

Bruno Mars Responds to Cultural Appropriation Accusations

Bruno Mars Responds to Cultural Appropriation Accusations
Instagram
Music

The 'That's What I Like' hitmaker addresses the accusations in an episode of 'The Breakfast Club', telling host Charlamagne Tha God that his music 'comes from love'

  • Mar 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - While his music is critically acclaimed, Bruno Mars has faced accusations of cultural appropriation throughout his career. The "Versace on the Floor" singer has finally addressed the matter during his appearance on "The Breakfast Club" interview alongside his Silk Sonic teammate Anderson .Paak.

"People love to accuse you of being a cultural thief, which I find interesting because you are a person of color," host Charlamagne Tha God said to the biracial singer. "What would you say to those people?"

Sharing that he has always given credit to the funk, R&B and pop artists who appeared before him, Bruno responded, "I would say: You can't look at an interview, you can't find an interview where I'm not talking about the entertainers that've come before me. And the only reason why I'm here is because of James Brown, is because of Prince, [Michael Jackson]--that's the only reason why I'm here."

  See also...

The "24K Magic" artist went on to say, "I'm growing up as a kid, watching Bobby Brown [and] saying, 'OK, if that's what it takes to make it, then I've got to learn how to do the running man, I've got to learn how to do the moon walk.' That's it." Bruno also insisted that "this music comes from love, and if you can't hear that, then I don't know what to tell you."

He further noted that it was totally normal for musicians to learn something from artists who came before them. "What is the point if us, as musicians, can't learn from the guys that've come before us? What did they do?" he questioned.

When asked if the criticism made him upset, Bruno said, "It comes with the gig. And there's real merit to what people are saying about Black entertainers not getting their flowers, and I'm championing with that, I'm with that … I understand, but it's just Twitter."

You can share this post!

Gigi Hadid Goes Red Hot in Runway Return at Versace Show Months After Giving Birth

Dead at 30, 'Moonshiners' Star Lance Waldroup Found Not Breathing by Mother
Related Posts
Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak Debut Silk Sonic's First Single

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak Debut Silk Sonic's First Single

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak Announce Super Band Silk Sonic and First Album

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak Announce Super Band Silk Sonic and First Album

Celebrities Who Lost Parents in Tragic Deaths

Celebrities Who Lost Parents in Tragic Deaths

Bruno Mars Impersonator Charged With Money Laundering for Coaxing Woman Out of $100K

Bruno Mars Impersonator Charged With Money Laundering for Coaxing Woman Out of $100K

Most Read
Jimmy Fallon and John Legend Parody a Year in Quarantine With Hilarious Song 'March Again'
Music

Jimmy Fallon and John Legend Parody a Year in Quarantine With Hilarious Song 'March Again'

Robin Thicke Turns Bank Robbery Experience Into Song for Lil Wayne's Grammy-Winning Album

Robin Thicke Turns Bank Robbery Experience Into Song for Lil Wayne's Grammy-Winning Album

Nick Jonas Writes New Album After Feeling 'Disconnected' From Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas Writes New Album After Feeling 'Disconnected' From Priyanka Chopra

Jhene Aiko Set to Host 2021 Grammy Awards' Pre-Show Ceremony

Jhene Aiko Set to Host 2021 Grammy Awards' Pre-Show Ceremony

YBN Almighty Jay Slams 'Fraud' Who Leads to YBN Disbandment

YBN Almighty Jay Slams 'Fraud' Who Leads to YBN Disbandment

Sugababes Call Off 20th Anniversary Reunion Plans

Sugababes Call Off 20th Anniversary Reunion Plans

The Game Denies Allegations That He Scams Unsigned Artists

The Game Denies Allegations That He Scams Unsigned Artists

Adam Levine Says Maroon 5's New Album Is 'Finished, Mastered, and Delivered'

Adam Levine Says Maroon 5's New Album Is 'Finished, Mastered, and Delivered'

Justin Bieber Robs a Bank for Love in 'Hold On' Music Video

Justin Bieber Robs a Bank for Love in 'Hold On' Music Video

Tory Lanez's New Album 'Playboy' Comes 'From a Place of Hurt and Vulnerability'

Tory Lanez's New Album 'Playboy' Comes 'From a Place of Hurt and Vulnerability'

Drake Releases Three New Songs From 'Scary Hours 2'

Drake Releases Three New Songs From 'Scary Hours 2'

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak Debut Silk Sonic's First Single

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak Debut Silk Sonic's First Single

Bruno Mars Responds to Cultural Appropriation Accusations

Bruno Mars Responds to Cultural Appropriation Accusations