Bruno Mars Responds to Cultural Appropriation Accusations

The 'That's What I Like' hitmaker addresses the accusations in an episode of 'The Breakfast Club', telling host Charlamagne Tha God that his music 'comes from love'

Mar 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - While his music is critically acclaimed, Bruno Mars has faced accusations of cultural appropriation throughout his career. The "Versace on the Floor" singer has finally addressed the matter during his appearance on "The Breakfast Club" interview alongside his Silk Sonic teammate Anderson .Paak.

"People love to accuse you of being a cultural thief, which I find interesting because you are a person of color," host Charlamagne Tha God said to the biracial singer. "What would you say to those people?"

Sharing that he has always given credit to the funk, R&B and pop artists who appeared before him, Bruno responded, "I would say: You can't look at an interview, you can't find an interview where I'm not talking about the entertainers that've come before me. And the only reason why I'm here is because of James Brown, is because of Prince, [Michael Jackson]--that's the only reason why I'm here."

The "24K Magic" artist went on to say, "I'm growing up as a kid, watching Bobby Brown [and] saying, 'OK, if that's what it takes to make it, then I've got to learn how to do the running man, I've got to learn how to do the moon walk.' That's it." Bruno also insisted that "this music comes from love, and if you can't hear that, then I don't know what to tell you."

He further noted that it was totally normal for musicians to learn something from artists who came before them. "What is the point if us, as musicians, can't learn from the guys that've come before us? What did they do?" he questioned.

When asked if the criticism made him upset, Bruno said, "It comes with the gig. And there's real merit to what people are saying about Black entertainers not getting their flowers, and I'm championing with that, I'm with that … I understand, but it's just Twitter."