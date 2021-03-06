Houston Rapper Chucky Trill's Killed in Atlanta Shooting, Died in Dirty Redd World's Arms

Instagram Celebrity

Chucky, whose real name is Corey Detiege, was fatally shot on the interstate near Jimmy Carter Boulevard on the north side of Atlanta on early Friday morning.

AceShowbiz - Another hip-hop star has fallen victim to street violence. Chucky Trill, whose real name is Corey Detiege, was shot and killed in the Atlanta area early Friday morning, March 5, his manager has confirmed. He was only 33 years old.

The fatal incident occurred around 3 A.M. when officers received a call about a shooting on southbound Interstate 85 near Jimmy Carter Boulevard, according to the Gwinnett County Police Department. When they arrived on scene, officers found the Texas-born rapper inside a stopped vehicle.

Chucky had been shot at least once, according to investigators. He was transported to a local hospital, where he died. Police spokesman Cpl. Collin Flynn said investigators believe the shots were fired into Chucky's car from another vehicle.

The motive for the shooting was still unknown, though, and there's no description of a shooter's vehicle available as of press time. Investigators believe there may be witnesses to the shooting or the events and are asking that those who had information regarding the shooting contact police.

Chucky's death is mourned by fellow rapper Dirth Redd World, who hinted that he was there by his friend's side at the last moment. "(streets don't love a soul)," he wrote in an Instagram tribute, along with pictures of them together. "My lil brother died in my arms," he added, "that's a feeling i will never shake."

Notable Houston rapper and activist Bun B also paid tribute on Instagram. "Damn. This was a good man. Humble. Hard working. Loyal. Determined. Focused. And he had the talent," he praised the late star. "Queen saw him and told @boneafied 'That boy is good. If he don't have a manager you should do it.' And he did, putting everything he had in it."

Bun B went on expressing his condolences, "We are heartbroken this morning and send our deepest condolences to D, Bone and all of his family, friends and supporters. Buy or stream his music and let's keep his memory alive. #RIPChuckyTrill"

The rapper's manager, known as Bone of Boneafied Entertainment, told Eyewitness News that Chucky was in town to prepare for a scheduled performance at an NBA All-Star weekend event. He signed with the entertainment group about three years ago. Bone said he met Chucky following the rapper's release from prison. He said Chucky had a "talent and passion for his music."

Chucky was the son of rapper D of Trinity Garden Cartel, a popular Houston group in the 1990s and the cousin of C Note from the Botany Boyz. He released an album titled "Music for the Soul" in 2018.