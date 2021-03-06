Nicolas Cage Gets Married to Wife No. 5 Riko Shibata

WENN/Instar Celebrity

The Oscar winner and Riko, who is 30 years younger than the 'Kick-Ass' star and 4 years younger than his oldest son Weston Cage, got engaged last year when they were in a long distance relationship.

AceShowbiz - Congratulations are in order for Nicolas Cage and his now-wife Riko Shibata! It has been reported that the 56-year-old actor tied the knot with Riko at the Wynn Casino and Hotel in Las Vegas on February 16.

According to marriage certificate obtained by Daily Mail on March 5, the 26-year-old could be seen taking her husband's last name of Cage upon their marriage and is now known as Riko Cage. The couple wed with Reverend Richard E. Walter as officiant.

Nicolas and Riko, who is 30 years younger than the "Kick-Ass" star and 4 years younger than his oldest son Weston Cage, started dating a year ago. They managed to maintain their relationship despite living miles apart for some times as Riko previously had to return to Japan for six months.

Nicolas popped the question to Riko last year when they were in a long distance relationship. The Oscar-winning actor broke the news of their engagement on August 24, 2020 during an appearance on his brother Marc "The Cope" Coppola's radio show. "She left New York and went back to Kyoto, Japan and I went back to Nevada and uhm I haven't seen her for six months and we're really happy together and we're really excited to spend that time together so I finally just said look, 'I wanna marry you' and we got engaged on FaceTime," he revealed.

The actor apparently didn't want his then-fiancee to wait for a long time to get her engagement ring, so he decided to send it with FedEx. "I got her a black diamond engagement ring. Her favorite color is black so she wanted the black gold, and the black diamond. I customized and personalized it and I actually sent it to her Fedex," Nic recalled.

His marriage to Riko marks the actor's fifth marriage. He was first married to actress Patricia Arquette in April 1995 before calling it quits in May 2001. Nicolas also famously married Elvis Presley's daughter Lisa Marie Presley in August 2002 only to get divorced four months later.

After his divorced was finalized in May 2004, Nicolas married then-19-year-old waitress Alice Kim a month later. The two, who share one son together, Kal-El Coppola Cage, married for 12 years as they divorced in 2016. Meanwhile, his fourth five is Erika Koike, whom he wed in March 2019. This was his shortest marriage as he filed for an annulment four days later and was granted a divorce from Erika in June 2019.