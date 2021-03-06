Khloe Kardashian Fends Off Anxiety With Regular Gym Visit

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star says regular exercise always leaves her feeling 'strong and accomplished,' which in turn helps to improve her mental health.

AceShowbiz - Khloe Kardashian has credited a regular exercise regime for keeping her anxiety at bay.

The reality star has revealed her favourite form of "self-care" is hitting the gym as feeling "strong and accomplished" helps her tackle any problems she might be facing with her mental health.

"For me, working out is a huge part of my life and it clears my head. It makes me feel strong and accomplished," she told People magazine. "That little bit of self-care is what I need."

"It's a stress reliever. I get anxiety sometimes. It takes all of that away. A by-product of (working out) is you look good. But my main focus isn't about, 'Oh, I need to lose 5lbs.' I don't care about the scale. I feel energised and I'm ready to chase my daughter (True) around for the day. It gives you that little oomph that I need."

Khloe also spoke about working from home amid the Covid-19 pandemic, as she said she makes sure to use a dedicated office for her Zoom meetings instead of her bedroom because it makes her more productive.

"When I do Zoom meetings, I go in a 'professional' room and not just sit on my bed," she explained. "I still have to remember, 'Let's put on a little make-up, change the scenery and do Zoom in my office so it still feels like you're having those productive meetings.' "

"The other day I had a three-hour Zoom and I felt so bad because it can be so repetitive and un-motivating at times. So we have to learn. I make sure to carve out time for my daughter and myself, whether it is working out or taking a little walk."

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star has been living in "sweats and workout clothes" amid the pandemic, but said her fashion brand Good American's recently released 90s-inspired denim collection has helped revive her love for jeans.

"During the pandemic, thinking about throwing on a pair of jeans that were super tight has not been something I've been excited to do," she added. "It's probably sad to say, but I really have not put on a dress or something really fancy in about a year. So this gives me an excuse to wear denim and still be super comfortable."