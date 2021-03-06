Khloe Kardashian Fends Off Anxiety With Regular Gym Visit

AceShowbiz - Khloe Kardashian has credited a regular exercise regime for keeping her anxiety at bay.
The reality star has revealed her favourite form of "self-care" is hitting the gym as feeling "strong and accomplished" helps her tackle any problems she might be facing with her mental health.
"For me, working out is a huge part of my life and it clears my head. It makes me feel strong and accomplished," she told People magazine. "That little bit of self-care is what I need."
"It's a stress reliever. I get anxiety sometimes. It takes all of that away. A by-product of (working out) is you look good. But my main focus isn't about, 'Oh, I need to lose 5lbs.' I don't care about the scale. I feel energised and I'm ready to chase my daughter (True) around for the day. It gives you that little oomph that I need."
Khloe also spoke about working from home amid the Covid-19 pandemic, as she said she makes sure to use a dedicated office for her Zoom meetings instead of her bedroom because it makes her more productive.
"When I do Zoom meetings, I go in a 'professional' room and not just sit on my bed," she explained. "I still have to remember, 'Let's put on a little make-up, change the scenery and do Zoom in my office so it still feels like you're having those productive meetings.' "
"The other day I had a three-hour Zoom and I felt so bad because it can be so repetitive and un-motivating at times. So we have to learn. I make sure to carve out time for my daughter and myself, whether it is working out or taking a little walk."
The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star has been living in "sweats and workout clothes" amid the pandemic, but said her fashion brand Good American's recently released 90s-inspired denim collection has helped revive her love for jeans.
"During the pandemic, thinking about throwing on a pair of jeans that were super tight has not been something I've been excited to do," she added. "It's probably sad to say, but I really have not put on a dress or something really fancy in about a year. So this gives me an excuse to wear denim and still be super comfortable."